Often part of a multi-level marketing system (also referred to as network marketing), these ‘consultants’ are tasked with selling products and recruiting new team members (who themselves will be asked to recruit others), but not with providing official advice on digestive disorders or addressing gut health.

Incentivised via a system through which team members earn a cut of any revenue generated by the people they’ve recruited, there are countless stories of vulnerable people losing significant sums of money through the schemes – certainly not achieving the dizzying ‘business opportunities’ they are sold.

Grace*, a former MLM cosmetics seller, tells Stylist: “To get involved and get selling, you would need to order all of the products yourself, including samples, catalogues and marketing materials. This was quite costly, with a sign-up fee on top.

“The recruitment side was built into it; if you got someone to join then you take a cut of their sales too. You were then acting as their ‘mentor’ and it was your responsibility to coach them.

“In order to progress, you would need a certain number of points based on your orders, but that would restart each month. People would ‘qualify’ one month and then just miss it the next month. I felt the pressure to place my own order if I didn’t need anything, just to qualify for the next level. I stopped because I found I was having to buy a lot. I just couldn’t see how I’d be able to make money from it for a very long time.”

In the UK, the average annual income of an independent consultant working in one well-known system amounts to just £101 – a figure that doesn’t take into account business expenses.

Stylist reached out to several independent consultants on TikTok to find out more. The support offered with these programmes varies from just accessing the products to one-to-one ‘coaching’ alongside, which can cost anywhere between £190 and £445. When asked about their qualifications, most didn’t reply, though one assured me that they were a nutritional advisor, having qualified with a diploma that says as much. A quick internet search confirms that anyone can achieve this certification online – the seller did not divulge where exactly they studied.