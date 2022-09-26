Hailey Bieber is being credited for creating the ‘brownie-glazed lips’ trend – and WOC are fed up
The model and Rhode skincare founder posted a TikTok of her wearing “brownie glazed lips” – a brown lip liner and clear lipgloss technique that Black and brown women have been using for decades.
If you’re anything like me and you’ve spent copious hours on TikTok over the past year, you’re probably familiar with the ‘glazed donut’ aesthetic that has taken over the beauty and skincare industry and has largely been popularised by model Hailey Bieber.
From her ‘glazed donut’ nails in iridescent shimmering nudes to minimalist browns, to her ‘glazed donut’ skincare routine that leaves her looking like a beacon of dewy, glowy light, Bieber has become a leader of beauty trends on the platform, with many clamouring to see what she will do next and how best to emulate it.
But what are brownie glazed lips, you may ask? Well, it is a deep brown lip liner and clear ligloss. Yes, you read that correctly.
The simple lip is one that Black and brown women have been doing since the 90s, and has all of a sudden been dubbed the “brownie glazed lips” that are now taking TikTok by storm. Many TikTok users are now sharing how to replicate the look while crediting Bieber for it – something that as a woman of colour, I’m not surprised to see.
Despite knowing Black women all my life who have rocked this signature lip look (myself included), its ability to be co-opted by white women and rebranded as something marketable for the masses is synonymous with how trends among Black and brown women are taken and repackaged for ‘mainstream’ consumers while not acknowledging their origins. It’s an issue that many have taken to social media to address as a white female celebrity is credited for a trend that women of colour have been practising for decades.
“Another ‘trend’ taken away from us,” said #BrownGirlMakeup creator @makeupbymonicaa in a TikTok caption as she applied a similar lip combination. “Which POC have been doing for years,” she wrote on top of the video.
The lip look was popularised within the ’chola’ subculture – second-generation Mexican American communities in LA – who would often wear the look with sharp, thin brows and cat eyeliner.
It was also heavily influenced by Black women globally who wore this lip trend and could be seen on celebrities of the time, including Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child, Halle Berry and many others.
At a time when make-up for Black and brown women was still limited, the use of a brown lip-liner and clear lip gloss allowed us to achieve the perfect nude lip that we couldn’t buy in stores. It was, once again, a reflection of our creativity and ability to create something for ourselves at a time when brands didn’t have a wide variety of hues that worked for different shades of olive and brown skin.
While some may argue that it is ‘just a make-up trend’, the reframing of this look as ‘the brownie-glazed lip’ suggests otherwise. By branding it as a “glazed” lip, it automatically becomes synonymous with Bieber and her brand and thus leans away from its origins among WOC.
This is something that also happened with the ‘clean girl aesthetic’, also popularised on TikTok. While the trend is considered a rendition of the simple 90s and early 00s ‘off-duty model’ look with gold hoop earrings, slicked-back hair and minimal make-up, many consider the aesthetic to be heavily inspired by Black and LatinX women.
“Clean girl aesthetic, but it’s just white women co-opting looks that Black and brown women have been vilified and called ghetto for until they wanted to be trendy on the clock app :),” commented one user on Twitter, while another wrote: “Seeing Hailey Bieber get [credited] for the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ and ‘brownie-glazed lips’ is so exhausting, like Black and brown women BEEN THE BLUEPRINT but once a rich yt women does something it’s balls off the walls.”
We all know that trends come back around, and this 90s-inspired lip look is one of them. The issue isn’t with the re-emergence of the trend and women using it – it’s when people and publications make it seem as if one person has created an entirely new trend when it has been around for years and comes from marginalised groups who often face negativity for doing said trend.
Hailey Bieber’s impact and influence on the beauty industry is undeniable and will continue long after the controversy surrounding this trend ends. But it’s important to note that a reference to where these trends originate would save us from having these conversations.
It really is that simple.
