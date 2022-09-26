But what are brownie glazed lips, you may ask? Well, it is a deep brown lip liner and clear ligloss. Yes, you read that correctly.

The simple lip is one that Black and brown women have been doing since the 90s, and has all of a sudden been dubbed the “brownie glazed lips” that are now taking TikTok by storm. Many TikTok users are now sharing how to replicate the look while crediting Bieber for it – something that as a woman of colour, I’m not surprised to see.

Despite knowing Black women all my life who have rocked this signature lip look (myself included), its ability to be co-opted by white women and rebranded as something marketable for the masses is synonymous with how trends among Black and brown women are taken and repackaged for ‘mainstream’ consumers while not acknowledging their origins. It’s an issue that many have taken to social media to address as a white female celebrity is credited for a trend that women of colour have been practising for decades.