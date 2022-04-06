“I’m going to show you guys how I do my skin prep and then a really easy, quick, going out dinner look,” the 25-year-old model says, starting with a misting spray from celebrity-loved brand Biologique Recherche. “I always like to add a little spray before I put on my products.”

After a liberal face misting, Bieber used two as of yet unreleased Rhode skincare products – a serum and moisturiser she says is her favourite moisturiser “on planet Earth”. Rhode, Bieber’s middle name and the rumoured skincare brand she’s been heavily hinting about launching for months now, is at the time of writing only an Instagram account with 69k followers and no posts. According to Bieber, it’s coming sooner than we think. Exciting newness aside – back to the make-up vid.

She next uses the cult Kosas Revealer Concealer (£26), a beloved product for its creamy, smoothing effect on the skin. Next, Bieber uses the Olio-E-Osso Lip, Cheek and Lid Balm in Apricot ($28), applying the multi-purpose stick directly from the oval-shaped bullet to the high points of her cheekbones.

“Honestly, the most important thing for me when doing my own make-up or even getting my make-up done is the skincare underneath,” she says, speaking to the camera. “Like, the base for the make-up and feeling super dewy and super hydrated – I feel like that’s how I achieve the glowiest, best-looking make-up.”