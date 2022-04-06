Hailey Bieber’s £150 “fast and lazy” make-up routine focuses on brows and blush
Here’s a full breakdown of what she uses and where to buy it.
Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber said she was aiming to have “glazed 🍩🍩 skin all 2022”. If you’re not up to speed on your skincare emojis, glazed doughnut skin refers to the dewy sheen of plump, healthy-looking skin and is one of the key tenets of the clean look movement. Bieber, a mainstay on “clean” Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest accounts, has made the low-key, natural-looking, dewy make-up her signature look and recently shared a breakdown of the “fast and lazy” routine she uses to affect it.
“I’m going to show you guys how I do my skin prep and then a really easy, quick, going out dinner look,” the 25-year-old model says, starting with a misting spray from celebrity-loved brand Biologique Recherche. “I always like to add a little spray before I put on my products.”
After a liberal face misting, Bieber used two as of yet unreleased Rhode skincare products – a serum and moisturiser she says is her favourite moisturiser “on planet Earth”. Rhode, Bieber’s middle name and the rumoured skincare brand she’s been heavily hinting about launching for months now, is at the time of writing only an Instagram account with 69k followers and no posts. According to Bieber, it’s coming sooner than we think. Exciting newness aside – back to the make-up vid.
She next uses the cult Kosas Revealer Concealer (£26), a beloved product for its creamy, smoothing effect on the skin. Next, Bieber uses the Olio-E-Osso Lip, Cheek and Lid Balm in Apricot ($28), applying the multi-purpose stick directly from the oval-shaped bullet to the high points of her cheekbones.
“Honestly, the most important thing for me when doing my own make-up or even getting my make-up done is the skincare underneath,” she says, speaking to the camera. “Like, the base for the make-up and feeling super dewy and super hydrated – I feel like that’s how I achieve the glowiest, best-looking make-up.”
Then, it’s gentle dabs of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator (£34) and brushing the Milk Makeup Kush Clear Brow Gel (£21) into the front sections of her eyebrows. Next: powder.
“Kosas powder – this is just really for any of the areas I feel like I get a little oily which is mostly the T-Zone area,” she explains, using a mid-sized fluffy brush to pat the powder into the areas underneath her eyes, around the nose and forehead, and under the bottom lip. Another cult Kosas product, the Cloud Set Baked Setting and Smoothing Powder (£32), is a soft, sheer powder that mattifies without drying.
Finally, Bieber uses a multi-purpose Make-Up Forever pencil (in what looks to be in the shade Wherever Walnut or Anywhere Caffeine – both £16.50) to outline her lips, followed by the Image Skincare Ormedic lip balm (£23) in lieu of lip colour.
“Honestly, I’m feeling semi-lazy tonight and this is just my quick version of when I’m feeling lazy make-up. I’m not even going to do a lip colour.
“The last thing I’m going to do – because I don’t really feel like doing my mascara at the moment – I’m just going to curl my lashes.”
Main image: @haileybieber