While shutting down your business is tough enough, the timing of the second lockdown couldn’t be worse. November is typically an incredibly busy time for the beauty industry as the countdown to Christmas usually sees a surge in hair, nail and treatment appointments and the financial pressure this puts on owners is immense. In fact, pulling down the shutters has left some companies unsure whether they’ll be able to survive this period of closure.

“These businesses are only just getting back on their feet,” explains Raynel. “It’s an industry that has been hit hard once and people will have to make touch decisions about whether their business is viable, if they’ll be able to keep all of their staff, what to do about furlough – there are lots of questions for news on financial support, too.”

But even if there is financial support, there’s still a big question mark over whether some businesses will be able to get through this period. Lesley Blair, Chair of BABTAC (British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology), says: “This news is devastating for such a large portion of the country, and once again especially for our industry as one of the very last sectors to be able to return to work.

“Recent surveys and research confirmed that many beauty and hair businesses were literally teetering on the edge and we believe that, even with the financial support, that the second lockdown will cripple so many businesses still reeling from the initial lockdown.”