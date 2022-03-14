There’s minimalist hair, 90s lip liner, diamanté eyeshadow and more on the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals’ red carpet.
There’s something unique about red carpets: the glamour, the chatter, the buzz of photos being taken and celebrities milling around outside of their natural habitat. Sensational and sartorial, it’s like a feast for the eyes. Of course, the red carpet at Stylist’s 2022 Remarkable Women Awards was no different. Filled with remarkable women, there was a plethora of joyful hair and make-up looks. Here are the nine we absolutely loved, starting with Laura Jackson’s on-the-money, trend-perfect, sleek, minimalist do.
Minimalist hair on Laura Jackson
Sleek and minimalist, presenter and Glassette co-founder Laura Jackson wore her dark hair in a shallow side-parting with maximum shine.
90s contrast lipliner on Clara Amfo
BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo presented pure glow on the red carpet, matching her burnt terracotta blush with a contrast lip straight from the 90s: dark lip liner with a slick of high gloss, nothing beats it.
Monochrome on Nicola Coughlan
Dressed in pale mint-toned Simone Rocha, Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan paired her outfit with matching shades of shimmering green eyeshadow and glittering green nail polish.
Golden baby braids on Sabrina Elba
Relaxed and effortless, activist Sabrina Elba dotted a gold-threaded baby braid amongst her summer-ready elongated ringlets.
3D diamantés on Soma Sara
Founder of Everyone’s Invited, Soma Sara made a compelling case for glittery, diamanté eyeshadow to become part of our everyday beauty vocabulary. Light-catching it adds instant joy to her dewy, diffused make-up.
Half-up waterfall waves on Joy Crookes
Super shiny, singer Joy Crookes had her own twist on the über popular half-up style, creating rippling waves of movement, water falling from the crown of her head.
Glitter clips on Simone Rocha
Designer Simone Rocha secured her straight lengths with identical glitter-coated clips.
*That* headband on Sinéad Burke
There are chunky headbands and then there’s this chunky headband. Worn by author, teacher and disability advocate Sinéad Burke, this trending champagne Prada headband is a simple, chic accent.
A classic bob on Mandip Gill
The bob is going nowhere in 2022, that much we know and actor Mandip Gill has proved why it’s a classic. Timeless and elegant, this gently waved bob oozes glamour.
Neon eyeshadow on Lauren Mahon
If this year’s fashion weeks taught us anything, it’s that colour is coming and it’s coming quickly. Ahead of the curve, Laura Mahon, founder of Girls vs. Cancer, wears bright orange shadow, shaped into an elongated cat-eye.
Images: Getty/Dave Benett