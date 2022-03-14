There’s something unique about red carpets: the glamour, the chatter, the buzz of photos being taken and celebrities milling around outside of their natural habitat. Sensational and sartorial, it’s like a feast for the eyes. Of course, the red carpet at Stylist’s 2022 Remarkable Women Awards was no different. Filled with remarkable women, there was a plethora of joyful hair and make-up looks. Here are the nine we absolutely loved, starting with Laura Jackson’s on-the-money, trend-perfect, sleek, minimalist do.