Milk tea blonde to gingerbread caramel: these are autumn’s biggest hair colour trends
- Hanna Ibraheem
Eager to try a new look this autumn? These are the hair colours to request at your next salon appointment…
The changing of the seasons is the perfect opportunity to try a new look.
After an (albeit brief) summer of platinum blonde and sunkissed brown, the most popular autumnal hair colour trends for 2019 span across rich, warm browns, right to cool, frosty blondes.
Here, we run through the biggest hair colour trends for the changing season - be sure to bookmark this page before your next trip to the hairdressers.
Tweed balayage
Blonde balayage
Gingerbread caramel
Caramel mocha
Fiery copper
Nordic white
Milk tea blonde
Mushroom blonde
