Summer hair colour trends: these are the looks to request at your next salon appointment
- Hanna Ibraheem
Last few months left you eager to try a whole new look? Here’s some hair colour inspiration for your first post-lockdown hair appointment.
Having spent weeks without access to hairdressers, many of us have long been desperate to get back to the salon and have our hair chopped and treated by the experts. And since being given the go-ahead to reopen in the UK, some salons have seen a surge in requests for drastic hair transformations - particularly when it comes to colour.
“There is going to be a lot of ‘catch up colour’,” says Josh Wood, hair colourist, co-founder of Josh Wood Colour and global colour creative director for Redken. “When people have not been able to access expert advice for such a long period of time, there is a lot to consider for your first salon appointment.
“If you were not that happy with tone or colour of your hair before lockdown, now may be the time to address those concerns. Additionally, if you have a big regrowth of untreated hair, that is a great starting point for a new colour.
“Colour is such a great way to express who we are and how we feel. It’s great to shake things up.”
We couldn’t agree more. Here, we run through the shades and tones set to be huge this summer.
Honey blonde
Red
Pink
Lilac
Blonde
Smokey roots
