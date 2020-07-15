Having spent weeks without access to hairdressers, many of us have long been desperate to get back to the salon and have our hair chopped and treated by the experts. And since being given the go-ahead to reopen in the UK, some salons have seen a surge in requests for drastic hair transformations - particularly when it comes to colour.

“There is going to be a lot of ‘catch up colour’,” says Josh Wood, hair colourist, co-founder of Josh Wood Colour and global colour creative director for Redken. “When people have not been able to access expert advice for such a long period of time, there is a lot to consider for your first salon appointment.