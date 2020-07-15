Beauty

Summer hair colour trends: these are the looks to request at your next salon appointment

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
hair-colour-trends-summer

Last few months left you eager to try a whole new look? Here’s some hair colour inspiration for your first post-lockdown hair appointment.

Having spent weeks without access to hairdressers, many of us have long been desperate to get back to the salon and have our hair chopped and treated by the experts. And since being given the go-ahead to reopen in the UK, some salons have seen a surge in requests for drastic hair transformations - particularly when it comes to colour.

“There is going to be a lot of ‘catch up colour’,” says Josh Wood, hair colourist, co-founder of Josh Wood Colour and global colour creative director for Redken. “When people have not been able to access expert advice for such a long period of time, there is a lot to consider for your first salon appointment.

“If you were not that happy with tone or colour of your hair before lockdown, now may be the time to address those concerns. Additionally, if you have a big regrowth of untreated hair, that is a great starting point for a new colour.

“Colour is such a great way to express who we are and how we feel. It’s great to shake things up.”

We couldn’t agree more. Here, we run through the shades and tones set to be huge this summer.

You may also like

Post-lockdown hair trends: we speak to the experts about the looks you'll want

  • Honey blonde

    Perfect for those with dark hair who want to add lighter tones, ‘honey blonde’ allows you to go brighter without the damaging effects of bleach.

    It suits all skin tones and the deep golden hues will transition seamlessly into autumn. It’s such a winner, in fact, that even the Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed honey blonde hair for summer.

  • Red

    Red hair was a big part of the spring/summer 2020 catwalks, but we’re not just talking about one tone of rouge. From copper and berry to rose and cherry, there’s a whole spectrum of red shades for us to try.

    “I really hope the spirit of fun and experimenting with colour that we have seen during lockdown continues,” says Wood, who gave models at the Alexander McQueen show red hair and also recently launched red options in his popular Colour Gloss range. 

    Read our guide to discover the best colour for you, plus the best products to keep it vibrant.

    “People experimented with red, pink, purple and I hope we don’t lose that in the grown up world of back to work,” Which leads us onto…

  • Pink

    From countless celebrity hair transformations during lockdown (including Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Elle Fanning and Lottie Moss, to name a few) to the first time we meet Arabella in I May Destroy You, pink has been the colour of the last few months – and this is set to continue.

    Cotton candy pastel tones and vibrant fuchsia hues have proven to be the most popular colours but if you have dark hair, be warned – achieving this look will require bleaching.

  • Lilac

    Another bright yet popular colour is lilac. “Lilac hair” has been trending on Pinterest for the past year and continues to dominate Instagram and TikTok feeds.

    Tempted to give it a go for yourself but not entirely sure about committing to it fully? Read our guide on the best products to achieve lilac hair at home.

  • Blonde

    Yes, it might sound like an obvious one but blonde hair is bigger than ever. So much so, celebrities such as Milly Bobby-Brown, Kaia Gerber, Ariel Winter and Vicky McClure all lightened their hair with yellow tones over lockdown.

    Before sitting in the hairdresser’s seat, read our guide on how to take dark hair to bright blonde safely.

  • Smokey roots

    The closure of hair salons during lockdown made us realise just how high maintenance roots can really be.

    So, it’s no surprise that smokey roots are on the rise. This hair trend involves leaving your natural hair colour along your roots and subtly blending the lengths of your hair into a different shade.

    Not only goes it give your hair dimension, it extends the time between hair appointments, too.

You may also like

Hair colour inspiration: The Duchess of Cambridge has honey blonde hair, just in time for summer

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hanna Ibraheem

Recommended by Hanna Ibraheem

Beauty

The hair trends to know about for your next salon appointment

A new cut or style is on the horizon.

Posted by
Kiran Meeda
Published
Beauty

The Duchess of Cambridge reveals new honey blonde hair colour

It's one of the biggest hair colour trends for summer.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

Red is set to be this summer’s biggest hair colour trend – here’s what you need to know

Read this for expert tips, advice and inspiration

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

“These are the products that keep my (dyed) blonde hair healthy”

Keeping it looking good is no mean feat.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

How to deal with overgrown roots, according to a hair colour expert

Plus, the one thing you shouldn’t attempt.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published