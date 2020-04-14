Worrying about what your hair might look like in a few weeks’ time might feel frivolous in such serious times. For every person concerned about their natural hair colour making an unwelcome appearance there’s another who hasn’t even thought about picking up a hairbrush since going into lockdown. And guess what? It doesn’t matter which camp you fall into.

But if you are having regular silent breakdowns about the greys that are poking through or your roots that are growing at lightning speed, don’t stress or feel guilty, we’ve got your back when it comes to attempting a home hair dye.