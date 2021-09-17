Hair jewels: how try the hot Met Gala trend Alicia Keys and Naomi Osaka are fans of
Think jewelled hair is a bad 90s hangover? Think again. These celebrities are proving that diamante glamour has grown up.
Hair jewels are having a big moment.
While crystals were undoubtedly the ultimate beauty trend on this year’s Met Gala red carpet, used in lieu of liner to create stunning eye looks on the likes of Maisie Williams, Storm Reid and Ella Emhoff.
But they really dazzled when artfully woven into the locks of some of the night’s best dressed attendees, including Alicia Keys, Saweetie, poet Amanda Gorman, Precious Lee and the gala’s co-chair Naomi Osaka.
While full-blown diamante lengths a la Saweetie might not be your go-to everyday look, the great thing about this trend is that you can dial it up or pare it back, depending on your preference. Keys’ classic Swarovski crystal-encrusted chignon bun, which her stylist called “a royal ode to classic American glamour,” would be the perfect complement to an understated outfit, whereas Osaka’s artful bow, set with ruby red gemstones provides inspiration for our bolder fashion moments.
But whichever way you choose to wear them, it seems that rhinestones, diamantes and all things jewel-encrusted are back in a big way – and we couldn’t be happier.
The best hair jewel looks
Alicia Keys at the Met Gala 2021
The queen of pared-back beauty and subtle glamour, Alicia Keys took shimmery hair from a bad early 2000s trend to the height of sophistication on the Met Gala red carpet.
Saweetie at the Met Gala 2021
You don’t have to have lengthy, flowing locks to try this trend, as rapper Saweetie proves. She added root-to-tip jewels to her wet-look bleached bob and matched her dazzling custom Christian Cowan dress perfectly.
Amanda Gorman at the Met Gala 2021
Poet Amanda Gorman nailed the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme in her Statue of Liberty cosplay, complete with star-spangled crystals peppering her long plait and hairline.
Naomi Osaka at the Met Gala 2021
Osaka’s hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper created Osaka’s striking look, which featured a giant bow-shaped hair sculpture complete with glistening red jewels, with Dyson and NatureLab Tokyo Haircare and Jennifer Behr crystals.
He also explained his inspiration, writing on Instagram: “When I began to think of this project and its layers it was important for me to bridge their cultures and ethnicities we often are asked at times to pick and choose whom or how we represent (speaking from experience). In this realization of the #metgala the theme is really inclusion, awareness and the now.”
Precious Lee at the Met Gala 2021
Model Precious Lee couldn’t get enough of the crystal craze, pairing a jewel-encrusted blazer with an oversized choker and ropes of gems wrapped around her high pony.
But it’s not just on the red carpet that we’ve seen this trend take off. Across Instagram, stylists have been sharing their own takes on the hair jewel moment.
Keep it whimsical with gem droplets
Dewy dolphin skin may be the latest beauty trend, but these droplet-like gemstones are the perfect partner to complete a flowy, ethereal look.
Edge it up with gold studs
If bling doesn’t quite hit the mark for you, a metallic gold stud, as seen along the hairline of actor Katherine Langford, could be your way in.
See stars with this celestial take
A more delicate take on the hair jewel trend, these stars may be small, but they are mighty.
Make diamonds work everyday by planting them in a messy plait
This relaxed style could definitely work for the daytime or an office setting, just change up the size of the diamantes as you dare.
Lean into the boho vibe with understated sparkle
This festival-inspired look could easily be transitioned into the autumn with some muted tones and an on-trend balayage dye.
Go old-school glamour with a pearl alternative
If pearls are too dated for you, why not try them up in your hair, as shown here in three different ways? Your grandmother’s jewellery never looked so hot.
Images: Getty/Instagram