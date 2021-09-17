Hair jewels are having a big moment.

While crystals were undoubtedly the ultimate beauty trend on this year’s Met Gala red carpet, used in lieu of liner to create stunning eye looks on the likes of Maisie Williams, Storm Reid and Ella Emhoff.

But they really dazzled when artfully woven into the locks of some of the night’s best dressed attendees, including Alicia Keys, Saweetie, poet Amanda Gorman, Precious Lee and the gala’s co-chair Naomi Osaka.