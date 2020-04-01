Rogue hairs appear everywhere: in the shower, on your pillows, draped over your dressing table – which is completely normal. Hair shedding is something that happens to all of us, but if you’re noticing that you’re either losing more hair than you think is normal, or if it seems like it’s not growing back as thick as it used to, the first thing to do is try not to stress.

The second thing is to try and figure out why it’s happening and what’s causing it.