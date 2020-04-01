Hair loss: Why is my hair falling out?
- Lucy Partington
Hair loss is much more common than you think. Here are some of the reasons why it might be happening and what you can do to help prevent it.
Rogue hairs appear everywhere: in the shower, on your pillows, draped over your dressing table – which is completely normal. Hair shedding is something that happens to all of us, but if you’re noticing that you’re either losing more hair than you think is normal, or if it seems like it’s not growing back as thick as it used to, the first thing to do is try not to stress.
The second thing is to try and figure out why it’s happening and what’s causing it.
Hair loss is, surprisingly, something that’s extremely common, especially in women. So common that in a recent survey, Viviscal found that 41% of women are currently experiencing – or have previously experienced – hair loss or some form of hair thinning.
“There are many types of hair loss. However, the two most common types are reduced hair volume (AKA androgenic alopecia/hair thinning) and excessive daily hair fall (AKA telogen effluvium),” says Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley. “They can occur alone, but often occur alongside each other.”
What is androgenic alopecia and what causes it?
Most commonly referred to as either hair thinning or female pattern hair loss, androgenic alopecia is a slow, progressive reduction in the volume of hair. “It occurs when hair follicles on the scalp are genetically predisposed to have sensitive to normal levels of circulating androgens – which are male hormones,” explains Kingsley.
It sounds confusing but in simpler terms, that basically means that when somebody has that particular sensitivity, hair follicles will gradually start to shrink, causing them to produce finer and shorter hairs in every hair growth cycle. “It’s not necessarily that you have fewer hairs tham you’re used to, it’s more that the new hairs that are growing are taking up less space,” says Kingsley. “Eventually, hair follicles can become so small that they stop producing hairs altogether.”
While genetics are the main cause of androgenic alopecia, other factors like stress, menopause and polycystic ovarian syndrome can contribute, too.
Why is my hair shedding and what causes it?
Excessive daily hair shedding – known as telogen effluvium – isn’t a genetic problem, instead it’s a reactive type of hair loss. “It occurs when an internal imbalance triggers more hair than usuyal to move from the growth phase to the resting/shedding phase,” says Kingsley. “Unlike androgenic alopecia, telogen effluvium is immediately obvious because you’ll notice more hairs coming out when you shampoo or style it.”
Hair is a non-essential thing, so that means it’s usually the first thing to suffer when something is amiss. “The most common causes of excessive hair shedding are a poor diet, nutritional deficiencies (usually iron, vitamin b12 and vitamin D), illness and stress,” explains Kingsley. “Due to the nature of the hair growth cycle it takes six to twelve weeks for hair to fall out after whatever caused it.”
That means it’s worth having a think back to try and figure out what might have caused it. Were you unwell, or particularly stressed at work, did you change your diet? All things like that can be contributing causes.
It’s also something that’s extremely common in new mums – Kingsley says that up to 50% of women experience postpartum hair loss which occurs roughly three months after giving birth or stopping breastfeeding.
What are the best topical treatments to help hair loss?
“For androgenic alopecia I recommend topical anti-androgenic scalp drops; they can be very beneficial. Philip Kinglsey Tricho 7 Scalp Treatment, £50, is a combination of zinc sulphate, azelaic acid and vitamin B16 which work to help protect follicles from the effects of male hormones,” says Kingsley.
However, it’s no good just buying a product and using it once; consistency is key and any topical treatment must be applied daily in order for it to work. That’s not all, either – Kingsley says it’s also about taking a holistic approach when addressing any hair loss issue. “That involves optimising both nutrition and your general health and keeping stress levels under control as well as using weekly hair treatments to strengthen it.”
Do hair growth shampoos actually work?
In short: no. “Shampoos alone will not treat a hair loss issue like androgenic alopecia simply because they are not left on the scalp long enough to have a lasting effect on the follicle,” explains Kingsley. “No particular shampoo will stimulate growth, so it’s best to choose one that’s suitable for your hair texture or scalp concern,” she says.
However, it’s important to know that frequent shampooing is vital when it comes to hair growth. “It helps keep the scalp clean and in good condition, and in turn a healthy scalp encourages the growth of healthy hair,” she explains.
Do volumising shampoos actually work?
Yes, they do – and they especially work wonders for people with fine or thinning hair as they add immediate volume. “Look for products that are formulated with thickening proteins to add immediate bulk to strands,” says Kingsley. However, it’s important to avoid products that are rich in oils as they will weigh hair down. “Always keep in mind that volumizing shampoos will not actively make hair grow faster or thicker, instead they make your hair appear fuller,” she adds.
The best volumising shampoos
Aveda Pure Abundance Volumising Shampoo
A plant-based formula that not only smells incredible but also significantly helps to build body. Formulated with kaolin clay and acacia gum, it deeply cleanses hair while adding volume.
Aveda Pure Abundance Volumising Shampoo, £20.50
Kiehl's Rice and Wheat Volumising Shampoo
Thoroughly cleanses hair without weighing it down or leaving any residue, it’s formulated with rice and wheat proteins to create fullness without stripping.
Kiehl’s Rice and Wheat Volumising Shampoo, £19.50
Percy & Reed Bountifully Bouncy Volumising Shampoo
A lightweight formula that adds serious volume; it’s enriched with vitamin b5 and wheat protein to condition and shine hair.
Percy & Reed Bountifully Bouncy Volumising Shampoo, £16
The best supplements to help hair loss
Viviscal Hair Growth Programme
Backed by 25 years of scientific research, these tablets are formulated with biotin, zinc and a marine protein complex to encourage hair to grow thicker, longer and stronger.
Viviscal Hair Growth Programme, £51.99
Hairburst Healthy Hair Vitamins
A combination of biotin, zinc and selenium which all work together to promote stronger, shinier, more dense hair.
Hairburst Healthy Hair Vitamins, £24.99
Hairgain Grow
Scientifically proven to help reduce hair loss, these tablets stimulate hair follicles at the source and are packed with zinc, biotin and AnaGain – an ingredient derived from organic pea shoots.
Hairgain Grow, £34.99
