It’s 2019, why are hair salons refusing to cater for Afro hair?

To test the equality levels of hair salons in central London, we teamed up with Harrel to go on a mission, and research how these salons react to an Afro hair appointment. Sadly, the results were not encouraging.

Setting off into an unnamed salon, Harrel who’s been fitted with a recording device, begins to explain what she would like: “I just work around the corner and I really need a deep treatment and a trim…”

Before she even has chance to finish her sentence, the receptionist interjects with a blunt: “Hair? No.”

Understandably confused, Harrel asks: “You don’t do anyone’s hair?”

To which she is told: “Yeah, we don’t do Afro hair though.”

The pattern continues throughout our mission, with Harrel being told that the salons either don’t do Afro hair at all, or if they do, they’ll charge her more money simply because of the way she is.