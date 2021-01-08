Here, we asked three experts within the beauty industry across hair, make-up and skincare to run us through the top trends they predict will be big for 2021 within their respective fields. And yes, you can try each one of them within the comfort of your home…

Skincare

Representation of Skin of Colour “After the political events of this year and the Black Lives Matter movement, there will be two direct knock-on effects into the beauty industry,” says Dr Mahto. “The first will be a valid expectation that brands need to be representative of the population they serve – more shade options, diverse models and choice of influencer or spokesperson.” “Secondly, there is also likely to be a mushrooming of new Indie brands targeting issues specific to skin of colour such as pigmentation. Popular ingredients which can disrupt the pigment pathway such as mandelic acid, kojic acid, alpha-arbutin, and tranexamic acid are likely to be key players in the formulation of these types of products.”

Improving sunscreen technologies No matter the time of year, it’s important to ensure you’re protecting your skin against harmful UV rays. “We are aware that ultraviolet light from the sun is a key player in the development of both skin cancer and skin ageing,” says Dr Mahto. “However, a large part of the population also suffer with issues of pigmentation, which in darker skin tones is driven in part by the synergistic action of UVA-1 and visible light from the sun.” “Based on current scientific data, this can only be effectively blocked by iron oxide-containing sunscreens and there are only a relatively small number of these on the market.

“As knowledge grows on visible light, companies need to respond accordingly and start producing effective sunscreens with the right ingredients to filter this out; simply using antioxidants will not be the answer based on current data for pigmentation.”

Make-up

Mood-enhancer make-up Of course, you may not be applying make-up as often as you were pre-pandemic but the contents of your make-up bag can provide nuggets of joy in your day, whether it’s to bring a slice of normality to your day or to have fun with experimenting. “It’s hard to predict makeup trends when we’re in the grips of a global pandemic but one thing is for sure: make-up will absolutely continue to be the fantastic mood enhancer it is,” says make-up artist Hannah Martin. “At a result, I predict a longing for mood-boosting make-up. This includes soft cream highlighter, like the Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlight, £69, if you’re looking to splurge or Maybelline’s Master Strobing Stick, £7.99.

“There’s also going be a surge in experimentation with pops of colour! Bright shadows – look no further than the BPerfect eyeshadow palettes, £27.95 – neon graphic liners and glossy eyes from people who previously may have been too self conscious. Now, they have the freedom at home to have a go.”

Barely-there make-up “I also think that no-make-up make-up is on the up,” says Martin. “I think the beauty consumer is excited to see the new wave of ‘lesser done’ looks as a kick back to the intense make-up that has been so popular in recent years. “Think a barely-there base, freckles on show (either real or fake), feathery brows and a skincare-curated glow.”

Hair

Experimental but safe at-home hair colour Of course, hair trends usually span haircuts too but with salon doors remaining shut due to the pandemic, this year’s focus is shifting to colour and treatment. “People will experience with creative colour via conditioners that have colour in them,” says hairstylist Paul Edmonds. “They’re easy to use and wash out - although it’s harder with green pigments so watch out for those. Davines Alchemic Collection is the perfect at-home solution for this.” While colouring your hair can require a lot of upkeep, Edmonds recommends opting for styles that are low maintenance in the long run. “An inverted ombre look is interesting, think blonde roots to pink ends, or grey roots to black ends,” he says. But the most effective and lowest maintenance of all, according to Edmonds? Balayage. “You should aim for a semi-permanent colour,” he explains. “This allows you to have a temporary colour which will fade over the winter period ready for you to bump up your colour again without worrying about damage or maintenance. This process deposits tone but also works with the inner tone of the hair.”

Nourishing at-home hair treatments “In salon, [processes like colouring] are combined in treatments,” says Edmonds. “During 2020, we saw an increase in scalp concerns, dryer hair and weakened hair. This required treatments to either add strength, boost shine, support the hair’s fibre to improve colour result or reduce heat damage and oxidation. “These help in combination with products that have memory, like Shu Uemura’s The Art Of Styling Netsu Design Heat Protecting Blow Dry Cream, £24.45, to hold and reshape hair through heat styling.” Edmonds believes these treatments and innovative products will help to minimise damage and improve your hair’s condition in the long run.

