“Ever since Valentino sent a totally pink collection down the runway for next season, I have been waiting for signs that ‘Barbiecore’ pink is making its way into the hair world. Going straight to ‘Pink PP’ inspired hair (the shade created by the Valentino and Pantone collaboration) is unlikely, so here we are seeing the beginnings of interest in the softer shades of pink.

“As this grows in popularity and pink hair becomes less surprising to see, I feel sure we’ll be seeing the super intense, saturated version of this shade. People are not afraid to go bold, and individuality in hair choice is being embraced more than ever – it’s no longer seen as ‘alternative’.”

Ask your stylist…

“If you’re already blonde, consider a temporary wash of pastel pink to dip your toe into Barbiecore. Pink tones need to be applied to lighter bases so have your stylist add highlights first if you want to try a pink shade on darker hair.”

Tip:

“Pastel pink fades very quickly, so have your colourist mix you a pigmented conditioner to take home to top things up when you wash your hair. I love the Evo Fab Pro system for incredible shine and customisable tones.”