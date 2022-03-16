Curly hair, like many things, can be a quagmire of confusion and conflicting information. For starters, the appearance of curls can differ greatly according to genetics, the condition of the hair and environmental factors such as humidity and heat. Not only that but there are multiple methods for caring for curly locks: the bowl method, the Curly Girl method, plopping and squelching, to name a few.

One way to see the wood from the trees is to identify the general section of curls that your specific hair type falls into. Commonly referred to as the hair typing system, it runs from type 1 (straight), all the way through to type 4 (coils). Here, we’re going to dive into 3c hair and how to identify and care for it – straight from an expert.