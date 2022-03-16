3c hair: everything you need to know about caring for your corkscrew curls properly
Looking after 3c hair involves custards, creams and gentle detangling.
Curly hair, like many things, can be a quagmire of confusion and conflicting information. For starters, the appearance of curls can differ greatly according to genetics, the condition of the hair and environmental factors such as humidity and heat. Not only that but there are multiple methods for caring for curly locks: the bowl method, the Curly Girl method, plopping and squelching, to name a few.
One way to see the wood from the trees is to identify the general section of curls that your specific hair type falls into. Commonly referred to as the hair typing system, it runs from type 1 (straight), all the way through to type 4 (coils). Here, we’re going to dive into 3c hair and how to identify and care for it – straight from an expert.
What is 3c hair?
“Type 3c hair describes tighter corkscrew-like curls,” explains Chloe Elliott, curl specialist and owner of the hair salon Curly Gal Chlo and Odyssey Box.
“These curls are often characterised by their definition but can be susceptible to tangling. Working in four or more sections when washing and styling this curl type can help to minimise breakage from manipulation when detangling. It also makes the process easier if you have particularly dense hair.”
Why it’s so important to look at your specific hair type
“What works for one set of curls may not work for the next, even if they look the same – the curl typing system doesn’t take into account the unique characteristics of your curls that can help you better care for them,” cautions Elliott.
“For example, it’s worth observing how well your hair absorbs and holds onto moisture to get a sense of when you should apply your products – it could be in the shower or after.”
“You can also take into account how thick or fine your strands are to decide whether to use lightweight or heavier products. Or you can consider how many strands you have on your head to determine how much product to use.”
What products are best for 3c type hair?
“This curl type likes curling creams and custards to style and can maintain definition with lightweight gels. As the curls are so tightly packed, it’s worth bearing in mind that your hair will feel shorter when it’s dry versus when it’s wet as a result of shrinkage. Some will love it, others won’t necessarily be a fan of it, but ultimately, shrinkage is a sign of healthy hair.”
Briogeo Curl Charisma Chia + Flax Seed Coil Custard
A ‘custard’ formula, cult US brand Briogeo’s coil custard works by richly moisturising (thanks to the chia seed, flaxseed oil and rice amino acids), as well as protecting against environmental stressors that cause frizz and flyaways.
Shop Briogeo Curl Charisma Chia + Flax Seed Coil Custard at Net A Porter, £23
Dizziak Deep Conditioner
A truly beloved hair product, Dizziak’s Deep Conditioner uses four types of oil (babassa, coconut, inca inchi and argan) to richly nourish the hair. Enriched with quinoa protein, it helps to rebuild strength and elasticity in the hair while also adding softness and improving manageability.
Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream
One to squelch and scrunch into curly hair, this lightweight, easily absorbed defining cream softens and moisturises without leaving a crunchy film behind.
Bread Beauty Supply Macadamia Oil
A new product from Bread Beauty Supply, the Macadamia Oil contains naturally occurring squalene. An intensely hydrating ingredient found in skincare as well as hair care, squalene is also a natural antioxidant, meaning it can help to protect the hair against damage caused by free radicals.
Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner
Created specifically for dull, dry, dehydrated hair, this oil-infused conditioner works to put moisture back into your strands, as well as repair any breakage caused by heat or mechanical damage.
Shop Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner at Cult Beauty, £26
Main image: Getty