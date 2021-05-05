The 70s is having a moment. Last year, we filled our wardrobes with retro-style prints and flared jeans and our homes with bright colours, thanks to BBC One’s The Serpent – and now, the decade is inspiring our hair.

From Farah Fawcett’s feathered cut that was often styled into large, bouncy curls to long, shaggy curtain bangs that skimmed your eyelashes, hairstyles in the 70s have always been iconic. It’s no surprised then, that haircuts and styles from the decade are among the most highly requested in hair salons today.