From curtain bangs to Farah Fawcett feathers, these are the iconic 70s hairstyles making a big comeback

Hanna Ibraheem
Farah Fawcett

Time and time again, trends from the 70s make a comeback – and 2021 seems to be all about 70s hair. Here, we round up the looks that might inspire your next haircut.

The 70s is having a moment. Last year, we filled our wardrobes with retro-style prints and flared jeans and our homes with bright colours, thanks to BBC One’s The Serpent – and now, the decade is inspiring our hair.

From Farah Fawcett’s feathered cut that was often styled into large, bouncy curls to long, shaggy curtain bangs that skimmed your eyelashes, hairstyles in the 70s have always been iconic. It’s no surprised then, that haircuts and styles from the decade are among the most highly requested in hair salons today.

Here, we run through the trends that are as huge today as they were back then.

70s hairstyles making a comeback

  • Curtain bangs

    One of the most popular hairstyles around at the moment, curtain bangs are here to stay for 2021. This haircut involves shaggy bangs that are parted to drape around your face (hence the name ‘curtain’). To help achieve that effortless framing effect, curtain bangs are usually cut slightly longer than the average fringe. This means they’re the perfect option for those looking to add texture to their hair without the commitment of a full fringe.

  • Shaggy layers

    The shag is one of the most iconic looks of the 70s. It involves cutting numerous layers into the hair, focusing mainly around the top half, to create lots of movement and messy texture. Shaggy bobs and pixie cuts were particularly popular and have been recently sported by Miley Cyrus and Rihanna.

  • The feathered cut

    Farah Fawcett’s hair was a major trend in the 70s, thanks to its bouncy, feathered cut. By adding the same type of feathered layers all around the head and choppy edges around the face, your hair instantly gains heaps of volume. If your hair is thin, gain extra body by styling your hair in outwards curls or flicks, like Fawcett.

  • Micro-bangs

    Halle Berry’s faux micro-fringe was one of the most talked about beauty looks from the 2021 Oscars red carpet. On the other side of the spectrum to curtain bangs, micro-bangs are wispy and barely reach your eyebrows.

  • Disco curls

    Another signature look of Fawcett’s, disco curls were all the rage in the 70s. To achieve the right type of curls and bounce, opt for large rollers over curling tongs. And don’t forget to combine your two front sections into one roller for a lifted finish in the roots.

  • Sleek and straight

    Icons of the 70s often sported super long, sleek hair that was pin-straight – just look at Cher. Before attempting this look, be sure to prep your hair with heat protectant and seal your hair in mirror-like shine with a coating of argan oil.

