From curtain bangs to Farah Fawcett feathers, these are the iconic 70s hairstyles making a big comeback
- Hanna Ibraheem
Time and time again, trends from the 70s make a comeback – and 2021 seems to be all about 70s hair. Here, we round up the looks that might inspire your next haircut.
The 70s is having a moment. Last year, we filled our wardrobes with retro-style prints and flared jeans and our homes with bright colours, thanks to BBC One’s The Serpent – and now, the decade is inspiring our hair.
From Farah Fawcett’s feathered cut that was often styled into large, bouncy curls to long, shaggy curtain bangs that skimmed your eyelashes, hairstyles in the 70s have always been iconic. It’s no surprised then, that haircuts and styles from the decade are among the most highly requested in hair salons today.
Here, we run through the trends that are as huge today as they were back then.
70s hairstyles making a comeback
Curtain bangs
Shaggy layers
The feathered cut
Micro-bangs
Disco curls
Sleek and straight
Main image: Getty