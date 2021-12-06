The 90s renaissance picked up speed in 2020 and it’s showing no signs of slowing down heading into 2022.

Starting with accessories, we welcomed the return of Alice bands, scrunchies and statement clips. Then, we moved on to flirting with baby bangs, wispy updos, butterfly clips, claws and pigtails. Far from fizzling out, the surge towards nostalgic 90s hairstyles is still going strong, spurred on by celebrities and influencers.