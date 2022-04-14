A new book celebrating the cultural history of Black hair has been released today. Written by author Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy, A Quick Ting On The Black Girl Afro covers a gamut of topics related to Black hair, including the history and politics of the afro, microaggressions and cultural appropriation, as well as the science of Black hair and the industry that surrounds it.

The book is the latest book in writer and publisher Magdalene Abraha’s series A Quick Ting On, the first non-fiction series dedicated to Black British culture.

“It was a huge honour being asked by Magdalene Abraha to contribute to the revolutionary A Quick Ting On series,” says Kwaw-Swanzy. “I feel incredibly proud that it is shedding light on important aspects of Black history and culture. This is a book I needed to read when I was younger. I hope it can empower and inspire young Black women who feel how I once did about my hair.”