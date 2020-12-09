The UK has its first ever Black hair code for school and workplaces – named the Halo Code, thanks to the work of the Halo Collective.

Founded by 30 young Black activists from The Advocacy Academy (a social justice youth organising movement dedicated to creating a more fair, just and equal society), the Halo Collective is an alliance of organisations coming together to combat hair discrimination.

Their first major move comes in the form of the Halo Code, a set of simple and clear asks of UK schools and workplaces to help end hair discrimination.