What’s needed is an entirely new language for afro hair. A language of love. We need to strip away the boundaries and control and instead prioritising hair health, conditioning it with the love and nourishment it deserves.

It’s about rethinking what your haircare can do to nurture your hair. It’s about investing in quality products, regular hair treatments and gaining an understanding that hairstyles are complete – and just as beautiful – with our edges and texture in whatever state they come. “What’s beautiful to see right now is people tapping into deep self-love and throwing out all of those Eurocentric beauty standards we have become all too familiar with,” adds Harvey. “Afro-textured hair IS frizzy, wild and defiantly unapologetic in its beauty”.

Carving a new route of self-exploration, we need to create a new love language that celebrates the movement, texture and raw beauty that is afro hair. “Afro hair is unique, versatile, and liberating – diverse in all its textures (from kinky coils, curls to wavy) it’s truly one of the marvels of our race. No different to our expression, our smile, we wear our hair with pride because it’s an extension of us,” Mensah declare.