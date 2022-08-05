The dramatic lack of exposure some hairstylists and salons have to textured hair has meant that there is a tremendous amount of concern and apprehension among people looking for appropriate care and styling.

“I was working at an event full of influencers and celebrities and was one of two hairdressers booked to style hair,” Henry recounts. “The other stylist was working with an influencer with textured hair and had gone in to brush, tug and pull until the young lady turned around and politely asked to leave her hair alone and asked if I could finish the style.”

Sadly, this is not an isolated experience – many Black hairstylists have had to take over in similar situations. “I hear it from models and actors all the time: the general vibe is that it’s their fault because the hair is just not ‘behaving’, so it’s straightened and broken. Textured hair shouldn’t be a specialised texture to work with. It’s hair, a fibre just like straight hair, and when educated about it, it all makes sense,” shares Jennie Roberts, Wakati hair expert, men’s grooming and afro-textured hair educator. “As an experienced hairstylist, the onus falls on us to know about the texture that was presented.”