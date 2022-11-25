“I’ve been saying this for years but you have to treat your hair like you treat your skin. Remember how fragile it is, just like you do your skin,” says Fitzsimons, outlining the most common issues he helps clients to troubleshoot.

Where, perhaps, we would make a double cleanse a priority in the evening, are we thinking about our hair in the same detail or, as I suspect, going to bed and praying it cooperates in the morning? For me, it’s the latter, something Fitzsimons says is rectifiable with a little forward thinking.

“You have to plan out your hairstyles,” he impresses upon me. “No one knows your hair cycle better than you do. So to be able to say, I’m going to start out on Monday with a big blow dry and then think about what events you have and what looks you’re going to serve and plot it out that way.”

It sounds more time intensive than it is. Much like you would think about the day ahead (or use a piece of technology to help, such as the app Whering), spend five minutes thinking about what you have on and what you might need your hair to do as it, most likely, gets dirtier and harder to style quickly.

“Really planning your hair like you plan your outfits and having those happen simultaneously. For example, you might need to have your hair up on Friday because it’s likely to be at its dirtiest, so you’d pair it with a high-neck dress. It’s about planning accordingly.”