A celebrity hairstylist says this one tweak will make the biggest difference to your hair

In this period of not having as much time, energy, or sleep as we did a few months ago, I’m all about small wins – the little things that save time or effort without needing much doing. From fruit-filled overnight oats (trust me) to using lipstick as a blusher, there are a few ways I like to make these dark months feel less like a slog.

According to celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons though, many of us are making a critical mistake when trying to get our best hair possible with the least effort – using the same brush for everything.