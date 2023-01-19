As well as working wonders for hair, apple cider vinegar has incredible benefits for the scalp, too.
Apple cider vinegar isn’t a new ingredient. It’s one that’s been used for years in both the skincare and wellness spaces, and it’s also making a name for itself in the haircare world.
“Apple cider vinegar is not only good for the hair, but it has many scalp benefits as well,” says Zac Watson, global educator at R+Co. “It has antibacterial properties, and because of its acidic pH, it acts like an astringent on hair and skin.
As well as working to preserve and protect a fresh salon colour, it’s also a great way to seal the hair cuticle and to naturally condition and add serious shine. “You get an intense shine thanks to the clarifying properties of apple cider vinegar. It removes product build-up from the strands, allowing light to reflect off the closed cuticle,” explains Watson.
“This also makes it a great ingredient for curly hair textures whose cuticle is always raised, something that can cause dehydration and the inability to hold on to moisture in the hair, which is also one of the causes of frizz.”
As Watson goes on to explain, another excellent use for apple cider vinegar is to deeply cleanse the follicles and reduce inflammation on the scalp. “It’s able to kill bacteria that can cause oily dandruff, and it helps to naturally regulate the body’s pH, which can sometimes be the cause of a dry scalp and flaking – a different condition to oily dandruff,” he says.
Where once people were just using apple cider vinegar straight from the bottle, a number of hair brands are now getting in on the action. Here’s a round-up of some of our favourite products worth trying.
R+Co Acid Wash Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse
Use before or in place of shampoo, and leave it in for two or three minutes before rinsing out to remove impurities from the hair and scalp without stripping oils or colour.
Shop R+Co Acid Wash Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse at SpaceNK, £28
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub
Designed to exfoliate and get rid of excess product residue, such as dry shampoo and dead skin cells. Pink Himalayan salt, aloe vera and avocado oil work alongside the hero ingredient to soothe the scalp and condition hair strands.
Shop dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub at Cult Beauty, £35
Hello Klean Clarifying Scalp Soak
Ideal for those who live in hard water areas, Hello Klean’s scalp soak removes the build-up of magnesium and calcium found in water with a blend of apple cider vinegar, phytic acid and fermented rice water.
Shop Hello Klean Clarifying Scalp Soak at Hello Klean, from £10
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Best used once a week, Ouai’s detox shampoo gets rid of dirt, oil and impurities as well as excess styling product to gently refresh and cleanse hair.
Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Rinse Conditioning Detangler
Packed with nutrients, this lightweight fluid works to soften hair and seal cuticles, while nourishing and stimulating the scalp to help encourage healthy hair growth.
Shop Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Rinse Conditioning Detangler at Naturisimo, £25
Aveeno Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo
Formulate with colloidal oats, this shampoo will gently clarify hair, removing product build-up and enhancing overall shine while simultaneously soothing the scalp.
Shop Aveeno Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo at Ocado, £9
OGX Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
An easy-to-use hair treatment that targets oil and dirt for fresher looking and feeling strands. Use it after shampooing and apply it from root to tip to improve shine and boost hair’s resilience.
Shop OGX Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse at LookFantastic, £7.99
