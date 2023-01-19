Apple cider vinegar isn’t a new ingredient. It’s one that’s been used for years in both the skincare and wellness spaces, and it’s also making a name for itself in the haircare world. “Apple cider vinegar is not only good for the hair, but it has many scalp benefits as well,” says Zac Watson, global educator at R+Co. “It has antibacterial properties, and because of its acidic pH, it acts like an astringent on hair and skin.

As well as working to preserve and protect a fresh salon colour, it’s also a great way to seal the hair cuticle and to naturally condition and add serious shine. “You get an intense shine thanks to the clarifying properties of apple cider vinegar. It removes product build-up from the strands, allowing light to reflect off the closed cuticle,” explains Watson. “This also makes it a great ingredient for curly hair textures whose cuticle is always raised, something that can cause dehydration and the inability to hold on to moisture in the hair, which is also one of the causes of frizz.”

As Watson goes on to explain, another excellent use for apple cider vinegar is to deeply cleanse the follicles and reduce inflammation on the scalp. “It’s able to kill bacteria that can cause oily dandruff, and it helps to naturally regulate the body’s pH, which can sometimes be the cause of a dry scalp and flaking – a different condition to oily dandruff,” he says. Where once people were just using apple cider vinegar straight from the bottle, a number of hair brands are now getting in on the action. Here’s a round-up of some of our favourite products worth trying.

