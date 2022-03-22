How to use water-soluble and non-water-soluble silicones properly

“Products that contain silicone should be used last in your routine as they will lock in the moisture from the other products and hold the style longer. The other key to using silicones in your haircare is understanding that if you use non-water-soluble silicones (like dimethicone) you will need to use a stronger clarifying shampoo to remove it from the hair. For water-soluble silicones like PEG-8 or laurel methicone, you are able to use milder shampoos,” says Sey.

Certain heat protectors contain silicone to spread the effect of heat along the shaft as you use a hairdryer, straightener, curler or heated rollers. Again, a heat protector is likely to be the final or close-to-final step in your hair care routine and so shouldn’t cause excessive damage to the internal structure of the hair or prevent adequate hydration.

As we touched on before, silicones are among a handful of ingredients to be conflated with damaging your hair or skin. The fact of the matter is that modern silicones have progressed, developed and undergone intense research and formulation – their presence in your haircare does not necessarily mean it is damaging or ineffective. My best advice would be to experiment with what works for your hair, you’ll quickly find what looks and feels good for you.