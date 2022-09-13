Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen a plethora of hair colour trends come to the fore: fire-toned copper and richly smooth brunettes, to name a couple. From red carpets to social media feeds, the sheer span of colour and cut choices has been brilliant fodder for haircut mood boards and colour wishlists.

To save you a little scrolling, Tom Smith, stylist, presenter and Evo international creative director, has compiled his forecast of the most popular autumn hair colour trends to come out of the woodwork this leafy season.

From fruit-toned blondes and red to toffee brunettes and mirror-shine black shades, Smith shares his expert predictions exclusively with Stylist.