After the blazing summer of 2022, you’re either breathing a sigh of relief at the return of crisp, non-humid weather or yearning for warming days again. One thing that can be agreed on is that summer is the worst season for hair health. Sun damage, humidity, chlorine-compromising colour: by autumn your hair is always ready for a reset. If you have coloured or bleached hair, as I do, you may have noticed how much your hair needs hydration via a mask during the hotter months and how colour fade becomes a real task to avoid.

Thankfully, autumn doesn’t wreak as much havoc on our hair, but it’s still a good time to think about renourishing the hair. It’s also a time to prepare the hair for the colder winter months when central heating and even accessories such as scarves­­ (yes, scarves­) can negatively affect the condition of our hair.