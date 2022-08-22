“This style is ideal for giving life and body to fine-to-medium hair textures, and with the right approach can be tailored to thicker hair types, too. Because the length sits comfortably on the collarbone, the hair is supported and can move and bounce off of the support of the shoulder and neck.

“A continuation of the fluffy blow dry we saw earlier this year, the glamour and volume of the 90s supermodel era is still making waves for autumn. A timeless style that anyone can embrace.”

Tip: “Ask for a length that sits between the top of your shoulder and the top of your collarbone with soft, face-framing layers that are designed to be worn flipped over to one side for maximum volume and airiness.”