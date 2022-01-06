FYI, baby braids are only getting bigger in 2022
Popular in 2021, baby braids are set to go stratospheric this year.
If you’re ready to add one more style to your must-try hair list, listen up, because baby braids are sticking around in 2022. One of the hair trends we saw explode in 2021, the sweet micro-braids are a natural evolution of the slick pieces of hair we all plastered down our faces in the mid-00s, creating a laid-back, semi-undone effect. As seen on celebrities such as Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, and influencers far and wide, we’re pleased as punch they’re sticking around for another season.
“One of the biggest breakthrough hair trends of the last year has to be ‘baby braids’. It’s a quick and simple face-framing style, loved by celebrities like FKA twigs, Addison Rae, Bella Hadid and Hailey Beiber,” says celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer ambassador Liam Curran.
“This look suits all hair textures, lengths and styles and can be worn in different ways depending on your preference. They can have a boho 70s feel or more of a 90s look, drawing from both grunge and street style influencers.”
How to recreate this style
Start with clean washed hair and brush through any knots or tangles, Curran suggests. A blow-dry can help give this look dimension, too.
“Then, braid the front sections of your hair to your desired thickness. You can braid the hair from the root or from a few inches below to achieve a more effortless look.
“Secure the braid with a band or your favourite hair accessory. Alternatively, you can leave the ends bare and loose for an even more relaxed and modern look.”
More baby braid inspiration
Main image: Instagram