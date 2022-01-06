“One of the biggest breakthrough hair trends of the last year has to be ‘baby braids’. It’s a quick and simple face-framing style, loved by celebrities like FKA twigs, Addison Rae, Bella Hadid and Hailey Beiber,” says celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer ambassador Liam Curran.

“This look suits all hair textures, lengths and styles and can be worn in different ways depending on your preference. They can have a boho 70s feel or more of a 90s look, drawing from both grunge and street style influencers.”