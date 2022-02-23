Although it took me a couple of tries to effectively section the hair at the crown (too much hair causes it to spill out over the sides of the roller, making it largely ineffectual), once I had them securely pinned in, I was flying.

I let them cool completely before removing them, waiting until my hair was cool to the touch, too. This is known as “setting” the hair and guarantees your style will hold for longer. Skipping this step (removing the curlers while your hair is still warm) can lead to volume, waves and curls dropping much more quickly.

As a person with 3c hair that sits permanently flat at the root, the lift from the heated rollers was undeniable, a fluffy swoosh of volume at the front, crown and middle. After a gentle brush and a few sprays of Living Proof’s Dry Volume and Texture Spray, it was perfect.