Balayage, ombré, dip-dye or babylights – whatever you call it, it’s no secret that the language around hair colour trends can be confusing. Gone are the days when your dye decision was as simple as a ‘full head’ or ‘foils.’ Nowadays, learning the lingo is key to perfecting your hair colour outcome.

While the balayage hair trend is nothing particularly new, according to Google Trends, people’s interest in the technique has soared over the last year. Why? Because balayage actually looks better the longer you leave it to grow out, meaning the extended weeks between appointments will only enhance your hair colour job.

If you’re considering a balayage hair moment, Hersheshons CEO and hairstylist Luke Hersheson is here to deep dive into the world of balayage hair.