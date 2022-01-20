banana clips
Hair

9 best banana clips to reduce breakage and make hair look longer and fuller

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

The clever accessories are trending on TikTok.

If 2021 was the year of the claw clip, 2022 is all about banana clips. Modelled on the shape of the fruit of the same name, banana clips are purportedly kinder to thicker hair types and can make hair look longer, too. Videos of women discovering the joys of a banana clip have gone viral on TikTok, comparing the method to a regular hair tie vs. a banana clip. 

Designed to catch the hair rather than pulling it up into a hair band or twisting it into a clip – banana clips are functional tools to reduce the amount of stress on the hair shaft and mitigate breakage.

Fortunately, they’re not expensive accessories. Prices tend to start from £2 and stretch to £10 to £12 depending on the material and brand. The following nine are the ones we’re adding to cart by the second.

Main image: Stylist

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy