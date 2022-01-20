9 best banana clips to reduce breakage and make hair look longer and fuller
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The clever accessories are trending on TikTok.
If 2021 was the year of the claw clip, 2022 is all about banana clips. Modelled on the shape of the fruit of the same name, banana clips are purportedly kinder to thicker hair types and can make hair look longer, too. Videos of women discovering the joys of a banana clip have gone viral on TikTok, comparing the method to a regular hair tie vs. a banana clip.
Designed to catch the hair rather than pulling it up into a hair band or twisting it into a clip – banana clips are functional tools to reduce the amount of stress on the hair shaft and mitigate breakage.
Fortunately, they’re not expensive accessories. Prices tend to start from £2 and stretch to £10 to £12 depending on the material and brand. The following nine are the ones we’re adding to cart by the second.
Rise Boutique Matte Pastel Banana Clip
Subtle and understated, these semi-transparent matte banana clips are a wonderfully soft way to hold the hair.
CYQ Resin Banana Hair Clip
Created from resin, these marbled hair clips come in myriad styles and, low-key, we want them all.
Vina Hut Acetate Banana Hair Clip
Reminiscent of Insta-worthy seashells, these banana clips come in five marbled colours, ranging from pearly pink to speckled indigo blue.
Tegen Thick Hair Banana Clip
Handmade in France, this clip is designed to comfortably hold the hair, following the natural shape of your skull. Choose from three tortoiseshell designs, ranging from dark to multicoloured and light tortoiseshell.
Pearl Banana Hair Clip
For when you want to protect your hair, keep it out of your face, and elevate the style all at the same time, this statement pearl banana clip should be your first port of call.
Block Colour Banana Clip
Match with your daily ‘fit or pop in your pocket for a day out, these block colour clips are attention-grabbing and functional – nothing we like more.
Tegen Long Banana Hair Clip
Almost all banana clips will work for long hair but this one has been specifically designed to capture especially long hair. Finished with a steel clasp for extra security, your ponytail will weather storms.
Large Banana Hair Clip
Thicker hair? Pop these in your basket. The larger size will happily hold curly, wavy and textured hair.
Non-Slip Banana Hair Clip
Planning on exercising while you wear your banana clip? Good for you. These hair clips are made to stay in place – perfect for low-impact activities like yoga, pilates, and walking.
