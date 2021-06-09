Despite trying countless products as part of their job, the Stylist beauty team often come across a formulation that earns a permanent spot in their beauty collections. Here are the hair products that made the cut.
On the Stylist beauty desk, we’re very lucky to trial new products as part of our jobs and one category we particular love testing? New hair products.
Every month sees countless new hair-focused formulations hitting the markets (and our WFH desks), which we’ll spritz, slather, rub and comb through our hair to see if they’re worth the money.
While most are often replaced for the next newest release, there are some products that stop us in our tracks and consequently, earn a permanent spot in our hair routines that we go on to frequently repurchase.
Here, we round up the hair products the Stylist beauty team finish up time and time again.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
Dizziak Deep Conditioner
“I just finished what was probably my 23rd tube of Dizziak’s cult conditioner. It’s just so damn good. You can either use it as you would a regular conditioner, leaving it on for a few mins before rinsing out, or sometimes I leave it on for half an hour or so to really work its magic. It’s nourishing but not weighty and gives plenty of shine but never turns hair oily. Plus, it smells like an herb garden.”
Larry King Haircare A Social Life for Your Hair
“Miraculously, it’s taken me well over a year to get through a tube of Larry King’s styling cream; that just goes to show just how little you need each time. Used in lieu of curl cream (it does pretty much the same job), I simply pull a pea-sized blob through sopping wet hair and then twizzle pieces of hair to aid definition. But I should note just how versatile it is: it gives curls and waves a bit of scaffolding, but it works just as well to help smooth if you plan on straightening.”
Shop Larry King Haircare A Social Life for Your Hair at Cult Beauty, £23
The Body Shop Ginger Anti Dandruff Shampoo
“Like the rest of the skin on my body, my scalp is perpetually dry which means I usually have a bottle of anti-dandruff shampoo lining the edge of my shower at all times. Problem is, as some of the more heavy-duty formulas deep clean the scalp, they can end up drying out the lengths and ends. That hasn’t been a problem with The Body Shop’s. It smells spicy and invigorating and after two or three washes, I noticed a marked difference in flakiness.”
Shop The Body Shop Ginger Anti Dandruff Shampoo at The Body Shop, £10
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Hair Treatment
“It sounds too good to be true but I was hooked the first time I used this wonder water. Since then, I’ve got through about four bottles and to be honest, I don’t really see myself going back to regular conditioner. It harnesses the power of lamellar technology: water-activated molecules that create a super fine, weightless topcoat on the surface of hair to condition and add shine. As well as saving time, my hair is also never softer or more manageable, and it makes brushing wet hair easier than ever. The best thing, though, is that it’s suitable for all hair types so if you haven’t tried it yet, you really need to.”
Shop L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Hair Treatment at Boots, £9.99
It’s A 10 Miracle Leave In Product
“Already a much-loved cult classic in the US, when It’s A 10 finally launched in the UK last year, this is the product I mainlined. Not only does it smell excellent but it does literally do everything: adds shine, detangles, contains heat protection, smooths ends… the list is endless. I spray it into wet hair before brushing and just let it work its magic – it’s actually one of those products that you don’t realise just how good it is until you stop using it.”
Shop It’s A 10 Miracle Leave In Product at Selfridges, £17.50
Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque
“OK, I know it’s expensive but Oribe is probably one of my all-time favourite hair brands. Every single one of its products delivers on all its promises, I’ve never been disappointed, they smell insane and I just think it’s a truly excellent brand. My forever stand out product – and the one I harp on about most – is Gold Lust Transformative Masque. I don’t use it often, maybe once a month or so, whenever my hair is looking and feeling particularly neglected, and it restores and repairs it, adding unrivalled shine and a tonne of much-needed hydration. It smells beyond incredible, too (which as you might have noticed is a must-have in any hair product I use). I honestly can’t recommend this enough, and yes, it’s fully worth every single penny in my eyes.”
Shop Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque at Space NK, £62.50
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo
“As somebody who finds hair washing a chore, I really rely on dry shampoo. Most of the formulas I came across often left my hair feeling stiff and gritty and my scalp itchy. Not to mention those tell-tale white streaks against my dark hair. But then I came across Living Proof’s take on dry shampoo years ago and I haven’t stopped using it since. The thing to note about this formula is that it actually cleans your hair. Yep, it’s made with cleansing technology that not only absorbs oil and sweat but also neutralises any odours with its special fragrance. It feels lightweight, doesn’t leave any white streaks and stretches out time between hair washes without making me gross. I genuinely love it.”
Shop Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo at lookfantastic, £20
Typology Organic Argan Botanical Oil
“I love hair oiling. My favourite hair mask of all time involves combining three different oils to leave my hair smoother. But when I notice the ends of my hair are noticeable dry mid-week, I reach for argan oil. This Typology bottle contains 100% pure argania spinosa oil and it leaves my hair feeling moisturised and softer. I also use a tiny bit (seriously, you only need to tiniest bit and if you have thinner hair, avoid this) to give my hair a shiny coating when it has been straightened.”
Shop Typology Organic Argan Botanical Oil at Typology, £14.20
Virtue Un-Frizz Cream
“I often leave my hair in its natural wavy curls and so, a finishing cream really helps me look like I’ve put some effort into styling. This Virtue formula is brilliant. It contains the same strain of keratin protein that’s found in human hair and fills in the hair cuticle to leave it sleek and smoother. It’s also very handy at protecting your hair when humidity is high, making it perfect for a summer holiday.”
