Anti-dandruff shampoo has had a sophisticated makeover – here’s why that’s important

Anyone who suffers, or has suffered, with dandruff, an itchy scalp or any other common issues associated with it, will be well aware of the associated stress. Not only can wearing black be a slight issue, especially on bad days, but there’s also a struggle with the sorts of targeted products available.

You know the ones we mean. The clear, functional-looking bottles filled with gloopy brown liquid, or the white bottle formulas that look like they’re fresh out of a lab. In short, having dandruff has long been seen as an embarrassing problem that nobody ever liked to talk about, and having specialist shampoos out on display in your bathroom was an absolute no go.