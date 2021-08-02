For a very long time, social media has been obsessed with the concept of ‘French girl beauty’. And, as it basically boils down to keeping things looking as natural, louche and effortless as possible, it has become an absolute post-lockdown mood.

It makes sense, then, that the balayage trend – a freehand hair colouring technique born out of Paris in the 70s – is bigger than ever at the moment. Think about it; it grows out well, it’s low maintenance, and it’s influenced by natural sunlight, which means it ticks every single ‘French girl beauty’ box in a very big way.

Better still, though? Well, balayage is super customisable, which means it can be pretty much adapted to suit anyone’s personal style and tastes.