best claw clips return of 90s hair clips

90s-inspired claw hair clips are officially back – here’s how to make them work for you

Posted by for Hair

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Yep, those claw clips you were obsessed with as a teenager are one of this season’s biggest trends. Here’s how to wear them, plus seven of our favourites to shop now. 

It’s true, isn’t it? The 90s really are back – if it’s not reincarnations of our favourite nostalgic TV shows (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, we’re looking at you) it’s the return of patterned jeans, clumpy lashes and smudgy eyeliner.

Now we can add claw clips to the ever-growing list. According to Look Fantastic, they’re also one of the most viewed trends on TikTok (there’s been over 223 million views of videos that mention them) and if those numbers combined with Gen Z’s approval doesn’t well and truly confirm our obsession then nothing will. 

While they make it easy to just clip hair up and out of your face, or to just in place of a scrunchie or hair tie, they can be used to create more thought-out styles, too.

“I love working with claw clips because not only do they suit all hair types and textures, but you can achieve quick and easy looks in minutes,” says editorial and celebrity hairstylist Liam Curran

“I like using them to create Bella Hadid-inspired looks – I style hair with a centre parting, leave the front sections loose and then brush hair into a tight ponytail,” explains Liam. 

“Then, once the hair’s sleek, twist it and then secure in place with the clip, making sure the ends are positioned upwards in a fan shape. Hold everything in place with hairspray before straightening the front sections, and there you have a modern twist on a 90’s classic,” he says. Easy.

And if you’re stuck for claw clip inspiration, here’s a few of our current favourites that we’ll be adding to basket immediately…

  • The multipack: Accessorize Claw Clip Set

    Best claw clips: Accessorize Rectangle Claw Clip Set
    Best claw clips: Accessorize Rectangle Claw Clip Set

    Will you choose pink, green, cream or tortoiseshell? These clips are made from smooth plastic with rounded teeth and can be worn together or separately.

    Shop Accessorize Claw Clip Set, £10 at Accessorize

    buy now

  • The emerald green one: Valet Yoko Clip

    best claw clips Valet Yoko Clip (1)
    Best claw clips: Valet Yoko Clip

    Truly striking, this contemporary take on a classic is by Australian brand Valet and is made with hand-poured, swirled acrylic resin.

    Shop Valet Yoko Clip, £45 at Liberty

    buy now

  • The cherry bakewell-inspired one: Tortware Lora clip

    best claw clips Tortware Lora Clip in Cherry Bonbon
    Best claw clips: Tortware Lora Clip in Cherry Bonbon

    Forever one of our favourite hair accessory brands, this red and pink marble striped Lora clip by Tortware is made from eco-resin.

    Shop Tortware Lora Clip in Cherry Bonbon, £26

    buy now

  • The pastel one: & Other Stories Clouded Acetate Hair Grip

    best claw clips & Other Stories Clouded Acetate Hair Grip
    Best claw clips: & Other Stories Clouded Acetate Hair Grip

    Possibly one of our favourites of the bunch, this lilac clip paired with gold hardware is ticking every single one of our boxes. What’s not to love about it?

    Shop Clouded Acetate Hair Grip, £13 at & Other Stories

    buy now

  • The Triangular one: Free People Triangle Claw

    best claw clips free people triangle claw
    Best claw clips: Free People Triangle Claw

    This claw clip definitely wins in the originality stakes – we love the unique shape paired with the granite-inspired, marbled design.

    Shop Free People Triangle Claw, £15 at Free People

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Oliver Bonas / Courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Lucy Partington

Freelance beauty editor Lucy Partington is obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she'll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.