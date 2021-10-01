All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Yep, those claw clips you were obsessed with as a teenager are one of this season’s biggest trends. Here’s how to wear them, plus seven of our favourites to shop now.
It’s true, isn’t it? The 90s really are back – if it’s not reincarnations of our favourite nostalgic TV shows (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, we’re looking at you) it’s the return of patterned jeans, clumpy lashes and smudgy eyeliner.
Now we can add claw clips to the ever-growing list. According to Look Fantastic, they’re also one of the most viewed trends on TikTok (there’s been over 223 million views of videos that mention them) and if those numbers combined with Gen Z’s approval doesn’t well and truly confirm our obsession then nothing will.
While they make it easy to just clip hair up and out of your face, or to just in place of a scrunchie or hair tie, they can be used to create more thought-out styles, too.
“I love working with claw clips because not only do they suit all hair types and textures, but you can achieve quick and easy looks in minutes,” says editorial and celebrity hairstylist Liam Curran.
“I like using them to create Bella Hadid-inspired looks – I style hair with a centre parting, leave the front sections loose and then brush hair into a tight ponytail,” explains Liam.
“Then, once the hair’s sleek, twist it and then secure in place with the clip, making sure the ends are positioned upwards in a fan shape. Hold everything in place with hairspray before straightening the front sections, and there you have a modern twist on a 90’s classic,” he says. Easy.
And if you’re stuck for claw clip inspiration, here’s a few of our current favourites that we’ll be adding to basket immediately…
The multipack: Accessorize Claw Clip Set
Will you choose pink, green, cream or tortoiseshell? These clips are made from smooth plastic with rounded teeth and can be worn together or separately.
The emerald green one: Valet Yoko Clip
Truly striking, this contemporary take on a classic is by Australian brand Valet and is made with hand-poured, swirled acrylic resin.
The cherry bakewell-inspired one: Tortware Lora clip
Forever one of our favourite hair accessory brands, this red and pink marble striped Lora clip by Tortware is made from eco-resin.
The pastel one: & Other Stories Clouded Acetate Hair Grip
Possibly one of our favourites of the bunch, this lilac clip paired with gold hardware is ticking every single one of our boxes. What’s not to love about it?
The Triangular one: Free People Triangle Claw
This claw clip definitely wins in the originality stakes – we love the unique shape paired with the granite-inspired, marbled design.
