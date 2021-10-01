It’s true, isn’t it? The 90s really are back – if it’s not reincarnations of our favourite nostalgic TV shows (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, we’re looking at you) it’s the return of patterned jeans, clumpy lashes and smudgy eyeliner. Now we can add claw clips to the ever-growing list. According to Look Fantastic, they’re also one of the most viewed trends on TikTok (there’s been over 223 million views of videos that mention them) and if those numbers combined with Gen Z’s approval doesn’t well and truly confirm our obsession then nothing will.

While they make it easy to just clip hair up and out of your face, or to just in place of a scrunchie or hair tie, they can be used to create more thought-out styles, too. “I love working with claw clips because not only do they suit all hair types and textures, but you can achieve quick and easy looks in minutes,” says editorial and celebrity hairstylist Liam Curran.

“I like using them to create Bella Hadid-inspired looks – I style hair with a centre parting, leave the front sections loose and then brush hair into a tight ponytail,” explains Liam. “Then, once the hair’s sleek, twist it and then secure in place with the clip, making sure the ends are positioned upwards in a fan shape. Hold everything in place with hairspray before straightening the front sections, and there you have a modern twist on a 90’s classic,” he says. Easy. And if you’re stuck for claw clip inspiration, here’s a few of our current favourites that we’ll be adding to basket immediately…

The multipack: Accessorize Claw Clip Set Best claw clips: Accessorize Rectangle Claw Clip Set Will you choose pink, green, cream or tortoiseshell? These clips are made from smooth plastic with rounded teeth and can be worn together or separately. Shop Accessorize Claw Clip Set, £10 at Accessorize buy now

