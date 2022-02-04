It makes sense to be wary of conditioner if you have fine hair that lacks body or lift. It feels like simple maths: the more you put on your hair, the more likely it is to feel weighed down, right? Well, not really. Similar to the best shampoos for fine hair, conditioners for fine hair are formulated specifically to add softness, increase shine and inject fullness. The ones we like most are created using ingredients that stimulate the hair follicle, repair broken bonds and minimise frizz without leaving stiff, immovable residue.

Shop our expert edit of the best conditioners for fine hair that work double time to add lasting volume and supple softness.