Including fine hair conditioner favourites by Philip Kingsley, Briogeo, Olaplex and Ouai.
It makes sense to be wary of conditioner if you have fine hair that lacks body or lift. It feels like simple maths: the more you put on your hair, the more likely it is to feel weighed down, right? Well, not really. Similar to the best shampoos for fine hair, conditioners for fine hair are formulated specifically to add softness, increase shine and inject fullness. The ones we like most are created using ingredients that stimulate the hair follicle, repair broken bonds and minimise frizz without leaving stiff, immovable residue.
Shop our expert edit of the best conditioners for fine hair that work double time to add lasting volume and supple softness.
Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Thickening + Volumizing Conditioner
Stimulate your hair follicles and strengthen the hair shaft with US-brand Briogeo’s volumising conditioner. Add fullness without any stiffness or sticky residue in one non-weighty step.
Shop Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Thickening + Volumizing Conditioner at Cult Beauty, £22.75
Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner
For fine hair that needs a little more softness and body, this Ouai conditioner thickens hair without adding frizz. Infused with hemp seed extract and chia seed oil, it’s a hydrating option, too. Double win.
Philip Kingsley Body Building Conditioner
Bring the bounce back to limp hair with a truly lightweight conditioner that smooths and adds shine without coating the hair in stiff product.
Shop Philip Kingsley Body Building Conditioner at Cult Beauty, £20.50
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
The best option for fine hair that’s also damaged, the patented Olaplex conditioner repairs broken bonds within the hair to create stronger, sleeker tresses.
Shop Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner at Cult Beauty, £26
Living Proof Full Conditioner
For people with fine, naturally curly hair, this body-building conditioner also protects against humidity and smooths the hair to minimise frizz.
Grüum Glôs Zero Plastic Volumising Conditioner Bar
Designed to give fine, flat hair a boost, this solid conditioning bar is enriched with coconut oil to moisturise and give fullness to the hair.
Shop Grüum Glôs Zero Plastic Volumising Conditioner Bar at Lookfantastic, £9
Evo Bride of Gluttony Volumising Conditioner
Struggle with fine hair that tangles easily? This aesthetic conditioner is intensely nourishing (adding softness and shine) without weighing down each strand.
