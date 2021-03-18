Whether you like big, bouncy curls, tight corkscrew curls or loose, beachy waves, there’s a hair tool that makes it easy.
Growing up, the conversation around hair tools often revolved around hair straighteners. It makes sense, they’re easy to use. But if you’ve ever picked up a curling wand or tong, you’ll know just how handy they can be.
Sure, it takes a bit of practice to get the hang of it but more and more innovations are coming out that make curling your hair so much easier.
First up, you should consider the type of tool and finish you want: a wand for loose curls, tongs for a tight curl, a brush for a blow-dry finish or a waver for beachy movement.
Once you’ve decided, there are a lot of things to consider regarding the barrel itself. The size of the barrel have a big effect on the look of your curls or waves. If you choose a large barrel, your curls and waves will be loose, while slimmer barrels equal tighter curls.
As for the shape, straight barrels create uniform curls, while conical wands deliver a tighter spiral finish. You should also take note of how hot the tool gets to make sure it won’t damage your hair in the long run.
Of course, we all have different wants and needs from our hair tools. So, we’ve rounded up the best curling tools on the market, from interchangeable barrels and cordless innovations to a hot brush and the answer to easy, breezy beach waves.
Best curling wands, tongs and tools
Best curling tool for big, bouncy curls: Cloud Nine The Waving Wand
This popular waving wand has a four-inch barrel, which helps to deliver large, effortless curls. The barrel is coated in mineral-infused ceramic to seal the hair cuticle, while its clever swivel cord makes it easy to use the wand in all kinds of angles and positions.
Best cordless curling tool: BaByliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong
Yep, a cordless curling tong. Not only does the wand create bouncy curls, the fact that it’s cordless makes the entire process a breeze. Put it on charge for three hours for 40 minutes of usage time – more than enough to style your hair.
Shop BaByliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong at lookfantastic, £180
Best curling tool for versatility: Mark Hill Pick 'N' Mix
Quite possibly one of the smartest innovations in the beauty market, Mark Hill has created the sweet shop of hair tools. Purchase the base handle and then choose from 12 different compatible barrels that you can swap and change whenever you like. From a traditional wand and a smoothing brush to a deep waver and a corkscrew barrel, there’s so many finishes to choose from.
Best curling tool for all hair types: Ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand
This cult waving wand has an oval barrel to help you achieve loose curls or deep waves. It has a protective cool tip to prevent the risk of burns and automatically goes into sleep mode after 30 minutes without use, meaning you won’t need to worry about whether you turned it off or not.
Best curling tool for tight curls: Lee Stafford The Original Corkscrew Curler
If you have very short hair or like the sound of tight, ringlet curls; this is the option for you. The ultra slim wand creates tumbling corkscrew curls and heats up in just 10 seconds. Impressive.
Shop Lee Stafford The Original Corkscrew Curler at Lee Stafford, £24.99
Best tool for beachy waves: Amika High Tide Deep Waver
Some ‘effortless wave’ hair tutorials are often buffered with multiple steps and a lot of salt spray, but it doesn’t need to be hard. Clamp this clever triple barrel tool along your lengths are crease-free waves.
Best curling brush: Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser
You may have spotted this hot brush all over TikTok – and for good reason. It has iconic technology that uses airflow to dry your hair while also smoothing out the hair cuticle with its ceramic coating. Wrap your hair around the brush barrel for bouncy, blow dry-esq curls. This particular option is best suited to longer hair lengths, but Revlon has made one for shorter hair, too.
Shop Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser at Boots, £59.99
We Are Paradoxx Supernova 3-in-1 Cordless Hair Tool
You’re looking at a straightening, curling wand and tong – all in one handy tool. It has ceramic tourmaline plates that glide along hair and reaches 180°C, the optimum heat for hair styling without causing unnecessary damage. And that’s not all: it’s cordless, too.
Shop We Are Paradoxx Supernova 3-in-1 Cordless Hair Tool at lookfantastic, £195
