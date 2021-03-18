Growing up, the conversation around hair tools often revolved around hair straighteners. It makes sense, they’re easy to use. But if you’ve ever picked up a curling wand or tong, you’ll know just how handy they can be.

Sure, it takes a bit of practice to get the hang of it but more and more innovations are coming out that make curling your hair so much easier.

First up, you should consider the type of tool and finish you want: a wand for loose curls, tongs for a tight curl, a brush for a blow-dry finish or a waver for beachy movement.