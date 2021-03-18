Best curling wands, tongs and tools for every hair type, need and finish

Whether you like big, bouncy curls, tight corkscrew curls or loose, beachy waves, there’s a hair tool that makes it easy.

Growing up, the conversation around hair tools often revolved around hair straighteners. It makes sense, they’re easy to use. But if you’ve ever picked up a curling wand or tong, you’ll know just how handy they can be.

Sure, it takes a bit of practice to get the hang of it but more and more innovations are coming out that make curling your hair so much easier.

First up, you should consider the type of tool and finish you want: a wand for loose curls, tongs for a tight curl, a brush for a blow-dry finish or a waver for beachy movement.

Once you’ve decided, there are a lot of things to consider regarding the barrel itself. The size of the barrel have a big effect on the look of your curls or waves. If you choose a large barrel, your curls and waves will be loose, while slimmer barrels equal tighter curls.

As for the shape, straight barrels create uniform curls, while conical wands deliver a tighter spiral finish. You should also take note of how hot the tool gets to make sure it won’t damage your hair in the long run.

Of course, we all have different wants and needs from our hair tools. So, we’ve rounded up the best curling tools on the market, from interchangeable barrels and cordless innovations to a hot brush and the answer to easy, breezy beach waves.

Best curling wands, tongs and tools

