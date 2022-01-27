Before using the Dyson, I was a diffuser amateur. Like most people, I had played around with diffusers in a lacklustre way, not spending long enough prepping or drying my hair properly. However, using the JVN method of using the diffuser to gently dry the outside of my hair before going in with scrunching up from tip to root changed the game.

The hair that came out of the Dyson Supersonic diffuser was bouncy, voluminous, shiny, soft and defined. If I didn’t know, I would think it had been curled using a smaller curling wand.

With intelligent heat control (the Dyson Supersonic has five heat options and three-speed options), the dryer measures the air temperature over 40 times a second to make sure the air reaching your hair is regulated, preventing excess and avoidable damage.

Shop Dyson Supersonic Diffuser attachment, £40