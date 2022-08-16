Best Products For Fine Hair

If you have fine hair and you’re looking for products to help with volume, nourishing strands and shine, we’ve rounded up the best 11 products to help.

There’s a lot to think about when it comes to maintaining our fine hair. We’re always searching for formulas that add body, texture and shine without weighing hair down. And, though it may seem like a simple ask, finding those products that can do all three is more of a journey of try and try again than first expected.

To take the stress out of it all, we’ve rounded up the best products out right now to help lift, add shine, texturise and, more importantly, add volume to fine hair that is nourishing but not weighty.

Scroll down to find your future hair staples…

  • Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

    Team Amika comprises expertise from creatives, hair stylists, chemists and formula enthusiasts, so you know your hair is in good hands. This dry shampoo not only provides that textured, clean feel, but it is also infused with nourishing rice starch. 


    Shop Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo at Cult Beauty, £20

  • Hershesons Zhoosh Foam

    Hershesons has a cult status among industry professionals and for good reason. Its Zhoosh Foam harnesses dry powder foam technology to add volume and thickness that feels incredibly lightweight.


    Shop Zhoosh Foam at Hershesons, £14

  • Evo Root Canal Volumising Spray

    Evo’s volumising spray is best used to add body to hair when hair is damp. Simply spritz a few pumps onto your roots and texturise with your hands in circular motions.


    Shop Root Canal Volumising Spray at Evo, £22

  • Colour Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

    When you’re ready to blow dry your hair, this is a fine hair essential. After you’ve towel dried your hair, all it takes is a couple of spritz’s to help with everything from frizz to shine. 


    Shop Colour Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray at Cult Beauty, £26

  • L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Pli Shaper

    If it’s specifically body and bounce you’re after, this spray from L’Oréal has got you covered. To be used for blow drying hair, you’ll be left with softer, voluminised hair in no time.

    Shop L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Pli Shaper at Lookfantastic, £17.15

  • Virtue One For All 6-In-1 Styler Cream

    When fine hair is going through a particularly dry phase, this Virtue styling cream is on the case. Enriched with B5 to aid with moisture retention, shine and softness, the antioxidant cypress – known for its hydrating and strengthening properties – and fragranced with a sweet citrus scent, this is this lightweight cream is more like a well deserved treatment.


    Shop Virtue One For All 6-In-1 Styler Cream at Cult Beauty, £18

  • Aveda Thickening Hair Tonic

    Made with fine hair in mind, this Aveda thickening spray is fortified with organic amla fruit, known for its ability to increase hair growth and overall hair healthiness. 

    Shop Aveda Thickening Hair Tonic at Lookfantastic, £24

  • Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

    For use on dry hair, not only does this spray add instant volume and texture, it provides a decent level of heat protection (up to 210°C) in case you’re planning on styling your hair later in the evening. 


    Shop Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray at Lookfantastic, £28

  • Ouai Volume Spray

    The definition of a weightless formula, use this volume-enhancing spray on damp hair and style as usual. The great thing about it, is that it’s enriched with a fruity scented hibiscus extract, which happens to also be great at aiding volume.


    Shop OUAI Volume Spray at Lookfantastic, £22

  • Philip Kingsley Maximizer Root Volumising Spray

    Glossy shine, long-lasting volume and fortified with various conditioning agents, this volumising spray from Philip Kingsley is also apt at UV protection for when the sun shows its face.

    Shop Philip Kingsley Maximizer Root Volumising Spray at Lookfantastic, £27

  • Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse

    A trusty mousse, this is the formula you’ll want to hand when you’re looking to nourish hair with a good dose of Moroccan oil. Apply a palm-sized amount onto towel dried hair and style away.


    Shop Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse at Lookfantastic, £19.95

