When it comes to getting ready, I like to make sure I’ve left plenty of time, mainly for any mishaps (usually starting with unruly eyeliner). Recently, however, I’ve noticed that more and more people are turning to brilliant flyaway-taming products. From hairstylists to stars such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Ciara, flyaway-taming products are the talk of the town. While there are tech options (the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer comes with a clever flyaway attachment), there are effective and long-wearing edge and flyaway tamers that are perfect for when you’re short on time.

As someone who deals with taming pesky flyaways on a daily basis, it’s clear to me why more of these products are gaining popularity. So if you’re on the hunt for the best flyaway tamers, keep scrolling for our roundup of the ones we rate the most highly.