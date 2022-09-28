All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Flyaway tamers are having a moment on social media – these are the best taming products on the market.
When it comes to getting ready, I like to make sure I’ve left plenty of time, mainly for any mishaps (usually starting with unruly eyeliner). Recently, however, I’ve noticed that more and more people are turning to brilliant flyaway-taming products. From hairstylists to stars such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Ciara, flyaway-taming products are the talk of the town. While there are tech options (the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer comes with a clever flyaway attachment), there are effective and long-wearing edge and flyaway tamers that are perfect for when you’re short on time.
As someone who deals with taming pesky flyaways on a daily basis, it’s clear to me why more of these products are gaining popularity. So if you’re on the hunt for the best flyaway tamers, keep scrolling for our roundup of the ones we rate the most highly.
Slick Hair Company Slick Stick
This vegan and cruelty-free slick stick is a great pick for all hair types looking to keep flyaways in check without hairspray or bobby pins. Whether you want to slick down hairs at the front or keep your bun held in place all day, this slick stick really does it all. The formula includes jojoba and evening primrose to leave hair feeling nourished.
Rehab Hair Tamer
Rehab’s wand hair tamer helps to keep baby hairs and flyaways in check. Gently move the wand against the hair until you’ve reached your desired look.
Larry King Flyaway Kit
Larry King’s flyaway kit is perfect for on-the-go use. The kit consists of the brand’s satin finishing cream and a dual-ended bamboo brush and comb. Take a tiny amount of the finishing cream and smooth down flyaways for a sleek finish – a little really does go a long way.
Got2B Glued 4 Brows & Edges
Got2B has been my go-to brand for years when it comes to keeping hair slick and brows tamed. Last year the brand released an innovative styling gel to keep both your brows and edges in place all day. The vegan formulated gel is another great product for when you’re in a rush or on the go.
KeraCare Wax Stick
KeraCare’s Wax Stick works wonders on all hair types, especially hair in braids and twists as flyaways and frizzy bits tend to become noticeable after a few days. Apply the wax stick directly to the hair for instant slickness.
Ruka Hold Me Down Edge Gel
Ruka’s edge gel provides a medium-to-strong hold whilst also caring for both the hair and scalp. It’s formulated with vitamin E and aloe vera, ingredients known for maintaining hair growth and strengthening benefits. Ruka also offers an edge slick tool with a dual-ended comb and brush head for easier application when styling hair.
Easilocks Wonder Wand Flyaway Hair Tamer
Flyaways can be a common experience when wearing hair extensions and clip-ins, so Easilocks has created a clear hair tamer with extensions at the forefront. Style extensions as normal and run the spoolie applicator over the flyaways for a sleek finish.
Main image: Stylist