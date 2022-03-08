Whatever your usual routine, a nourishing hair oil can make all the difference to how manageable, lustrous and well-conditioned your strands are. Available in multiple iterations – some are designed to work best on fine hair, others on thick, damaged, curly and coily textures – hair oils can be used on wash days and in-between.

Now, oiling hair is nothing new, people in ancient Egypt used castor and almond oils to moisturise their scalps and protect the hair shaft from over-drying in the heat. And, while some formulations have moved on, many are based on the same naturally derived oils that our friends in 3100 BC were using.

Even though Britain rarely experiences the same arid dryness as northern Africa, hair oil is still a great thing to cycle into your routine. It moisturises – often using natural fatty acids or oils – and fills in the gaps in the follicle created by daily heat, chemical and mechanical damage. Here are the best ones available now.