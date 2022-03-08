All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Including one high-gloss hair oil I keep in my bag at all times.
Whatever your usual routine, a nourishing hair oil can make all the difference to how manageable, lustrous and well-conditioned your strands are. Available in multiple iterations – some are designed to work best on fine hair, others on thick, damaged, curly and coily textures – hair oils can be used on wash days and in-between.
Now, oiling hair is nothing new, people in ancient Egypt used castor and almond oils to moisturise their scalps and protect the hair shaft from over-drying in the heat. And, while some formulations have moved on, many are based on the same naturally derived oils that our friends in 3100 BC were using.
Even though Britain rarely experiences the same arid dryness as northern Africa, hair oil is still a great thing to cycle into your routine. It moisturises – often using natural fatty acids or oils – and fills in the gaps in the follicle created by daily heat, chemical and mechanical damage. Here are the best ones available now.
Bread Beauty Supply Everyday Gloss Hair Oil
Curl and coil specialists Bread Beauty Supply cater for all hair types ranging from 3a to 4c. A blend of moisturising emollients and superfruit extracts, the Everyday Gloss hair oil contains Kakadu plum (a ripe source of vitamin C), starflower oil and fatty triglycerides to hydrate, smooth and add shine to the hair.
I like to keep the travel-sized 30ml bottle in my tote bag for on-the-go hair slicking and conditioning. It’s lightweight and the graduated stopper makes it much more difficult to pour out more than you need.
Shop Bread Beauty Supply Everyday Gloss Hair Oil at Cult Beauty, £13
Fable & Mane Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil
A pre-wash treatment, this hair oil can be used anywhere from five minutes to the night before you plan on doing your usual wash routine. Created by Fable & Mane’s founding siblings, the hair oil helps to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp (to encourage healthy hair growth) and thicken fine hair.
Shop Fable & Mane Pre-Wash Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil at Cult Beauty, £29
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
The last “step” in the Olaplex protocol is a damage-repairing hair oil that rebuilds broken hair bonds from the inside out. Strengthening and smoothing, it can be used to nourish dry and damaged ends post-styling or as a heat-protectant up to 450°F (232°C).
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil
Suitable for all hair textures, this treatment oil is designed for brittle, split and damaged strands. It uses castor oil, ceramides, rose flower and sweet almond oil to seal the cuticle against further stress and is best applied through the mid-lengths and ends (or wherever the concentration of your damage is).
Shop Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil at Cult Beauty, £28
Biossance 100% Squalane Oil
Multi-use, this Biossance oil can be used on the face, body and hair. Pure squalane oil deeply nourishes and soothes without weighing the hair down or creating lanky ends. On the skin, it creates softness and promotes a smoother, more even texture.
Living Proof No Frizz Vanishing Oil
Weightless and fast-absorbing, Living Proof’s “vanishing” hair oil protects against humidity and hydrates dry, damaged follicles. Shine-boosting, the patented Healthy Hair Molecule and five-oil blend penetrate through to the hair shaft to deliver frizz-free smoothness.
Philip B Rejuvenating Oil
Non-sticky and non-tacky, this repairing hair oil adds lustre, softness and plumpness to dry, damaged hair.
Typology Nourishing Hair Oil
Best for thick, curly and frizzy hair, this rich hair oil uses a blend of botanical oils, squalane and seed oils to hydrate hair fibres, repair damage and close the cuticles.
Ouai Hair Oil
Ouai (the haircare brand by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin) is well-known for making gorgeously scented products, ranging from shampoo and conditioner to candles and texture sprays. The hair oil (award-winning, don’t you know) can be used on damp hair or applied to dry hair to smooth frizz and add sleekness.
Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil
Rich in amino acids, Augustinus Bader’s recent foray into haircare features a crowning glory hair oil that tames frizz, increases softness and suppleness, repairs damage and protects against future breakage.
Kevin Murphy Young Again Infused Treatment Oil
As we age, our hair can become more brittle and prone to breakage. It’s natural and something we can address with antioxidant-rich products that guard against environmental stress and further damage. Best applied to clean, damp hair, it can also be used on dry hair to smooth and refine your style.
Shop Kevin Murphy Young Again Infused Treatment Oil at Cult Beauty, £36
