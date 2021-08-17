There’s a lot of joy to be found at the end of a perfume spritz. But before you begin spraying your chosen scent all over, there’s one area you actually need to avoid: your hair.

Normal perfumes are made with high levels of alcohol and, sometimes, harsh ingredients that are fine for our clothes and body but not our hair and scalp.

“The chemical make up of these products will dry your hair and scalp, which can also lead to irritation, dandruff, inflammation in the follicle and redness of the scalp and even hair thinning or hair loss,” says trichologist Simone Thomas. “Our scalp is a very delicate ecosystem and one that needs to be taken care of.”