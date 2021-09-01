Ready for a hair refresh? These are the 10 best salons in London
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
Whether you’re considering a dramatic colour refresh or you’re simply in need of a trim, we’ve rounded up the 10 best hair salons in London so you can rest assured your hair’s in good hands.
Trying out a new hair salon is always a bit of a risky game. Do you go somewhere a friend recommended, knowing that if you hate it you’ll harbour hair resentment towards them for the next eight weeks? Do you go somewhere ultra expensive, in the hope that the stylists know what they’re doing? Or do you just stick with where you know, gritting your teeth through that ‘I love it’ smile at the end of every appointment?
Luckily for you, we’re taking the stress out of your next salon experience. We’ve rounded up the best hair salons in London – from those with the snazzy session stylists to our favourite afro hair experts – so that you can rest assured that your hair is in safe hands.
The best hair salons in London
Best one-stop shop: Hershesons
With spaces in Fitzrovia, Knightsbridge and (coming soon to) Belgravia, Hershesons is not only the salon loved by beauty editors and influencers alike, each destination has been designed to be your one-stop-beauty-shop. With pop-ups from DryBy nails, The Light Salon, Suman Brows and Sunday Riley Facials – you’re sure to leave Hershesons more relaxed, refreshed and beautified than before. Plus, whether it’s colour, extensions, a cut or perm – your hair is in the best hands in the business.
Best for blondes: STIL
STIL salon in Notting Hill is a must-visit for those with a blonde ambition. Founded by award-winning Swedish colourist Christel Barron-Hough, the salon prides itself on its colour services. Personalised consultations and made-to-measure colour services are designed to create a look suited to your natural complexion, eye colour and even your fashion style. You’ll come out looking and feeling more like ‘you’ than ever before.
Best for laid-back luxury: Larry King
With two salons (one in South Kensington, one in Westbourne Grove), Larry King is a salon to celebrity-spot in. With regular clients including Niall Horan, David Gandy, Dominic Cooper, Frank Lampard, Jamie Redknapp and Pixie Lott – Larry King is loved among the A-list for the salon’s laid-back luxury atmosphere and hand-picked stellar team.
Best for treatments: Hair Lounge
Founded by award-winning hairdresser Charlotte Mensah and her team of highly trained and experienced staff, Hair Lounge is situated on Portobello Road. It’s the place to go if you’re after a first class service for afro hair care and maintenance, but with that relaxed, chilled-out salon vibe we love.
Best for sustainability: Blue Tit
It’s no secret that getting your hair done in London can be pricey but Blue Tit’s salons offer a more-affordable option, without scrimping at ALL on your experience. Not only that, but each salon is sustainably conscious – and was certified as the first B Corp salon in the UK. Impressive. Find Blue Tit salons in Dalston, Brixton, Clapton, Peckham, Brockley, East Village, Crouch Hill, Streatham, Greenwich and Portobello.
Best for a big night out: Neville Hair & Beauty
Whether you’re after a cut, colour or blow-dry, facial, manicure or make-up, Neville Hair and Beauty does it all. They’re trained in textured and afro hair and they even offer at-home hair and make-up services upon request. Fancy.
Best for curls: The Curl Bar London
The Curl Bar London celebrates and embraces all types of curly, coily, kinky, wavy and textured hair. Launched as a safe space for women with natural hair to feel embraced, The Curl Bar London wanted to allow their clients to feel confident and empowered with their natural hair. There’s mellow music and a calm atmosphere, so you can sit back and get a chop, style or treatment, knowing your curls are in good hands.
Best for undone hair: George Northwood
If you’re a fan of Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley or Meghan Markle’s loose locks, you’ll feel right at home at George Northwood. The salon, which is nestled in Fitzrovia, specialises in that tousled, undone look – a must for a laid-back London look.
Best for inclusivity: Chop-Chop London
If you’re looking for a truly inclusive hair salon, Chop-Chop London is the one. They don’t believe that anyone should have to pay more for their hair based on their gender or hair texture. With salons in Old Street, Wembley and Westfield, services are designed to respect your individuality as well as your desire to look and feel good.
Best for a friendly-service: Inanch London
Not only is Inanch London home to world class stylists, but world class people, too. Stylist’s deputy digital dditor Katy Harrington has been going to the Great Portland Street salon for 11 years and says, “They’re honest, caring and will never take money from anyone for something they don’t need (which is highly unusual!). They are famous for extensions but all the stylists are amazing and they LISTEN to you!”
Main image credit: Hershesons salon via Getty