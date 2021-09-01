Trying out a new hair salon is always a bit of a risky game. Do you go somewhere a friend recommended, knowing that if you hate it you’ll harbour hair resentment towards them for the next eight weeks? Do you go somewhere ultra expensive, in the hope that the stylists know what they’re doing? Or do you just stick with where you know, gritting your teeth through that ‘I love it’ smile at the end of every appointment?

Luckily for you, we’re taking the stress out of your next salon experience. We’ve rounded up the best hair salons in London – from those with the snazzy session stylists to our favourite afro hair experts – so that you can rest assured that your hair is in safe hands.