These are the 9 best hair serums to repair dry, damaged, stressed hair in 2022

If you’re working on improving hair health, this is a post-wash step not to be skipped.

Like a pet (of sorts), dry, damaged or stressed-out hair requires regular care and attention. From hair masks to scalp treatments, glosses and glazes, oils, massages and protective styles, there are myriad options to revive your hard-worked hair. 

A simple step to show your hair a little more love is by introducing a serum to the mix. A hair serum – designed to be used on freshly washed, damp hair – can help to shield and protect against chemical, mechanical or heat damage, as well as seal split ends, add shine to lacklustre locks, and increase softness and manageability.

As part of the Stylist beauty team, we’ve seen a plethora of hair serums land on our desks – these are the nine we really rate.

