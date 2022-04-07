All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re working on improving hair health, this is a post-wash step not to be skipped.
Like a pet (of sorts), dry, damaged or stressed-out hair requires regular care and attention. From hair masks to scalp treatments, glosses and glazes, oils, massages and protective styles, there are myriad options to revive your hard-worked hair.
A simple step to show your hair a little more love is by introducing a serum to the mix. A hair serum – designed to be used on freshly washed, damp hair – can help to shield and protect against chemical, mechanical or heat damage, as well as seal split ends, add shine to lacklustre locks, and increase softness and manageability.
As part of the Stylist beauty team, we’ve seen a plethora of hair serums land on our desks – these are the nine we really rate.
Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
The latest drop from Olaplex HQ, No.9 is a moisturising serum designed to be run through freshly washed hair. With heat protection up to 232°C, the serum treats dry and damaged hair, protecting it from the effects of pollution, free radicals and environmental stressors, too.
Shop Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum at Cult Beauty, £26
JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum
A brand bestseller, the JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum contains hydrating hemisqualene – a supercharged ingredient that works to repair damaged, dry, split ends, leaving hair silky soft.
The Nue Co Supa Thick Hair Treatment
Infused with rosemary oil (an ingredient famed for encouraging hair growth) and peppermint, this creamy scalp and hair serum works to balance the skin’s microbiome and reduce dandruff and flakiness.
Shop The Nue Co Supa Thick Hair Treatment at Cult Beauty, £35
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density
As of 2022, The Ordinary now supplies the building blocks for great hair, as well as skin. Packed with peptides and caffeine, this serum works to increase the volume and fullness of your hair without weighing it down in the process.
Shop The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density at Cult Beauty, £15.80
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil
One of my favourite hair treatments (and product ranges in general), the invisible oil primer from Bumble and Bumble softens my dry and damaged hair, increasing its suppleness and softness while also protecting against heat-styling and UV damage.
Shop Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil at Boots, £25
Grow Gorgeous Daily Growth Serum
Something to use consistently, this hair serum can help to increase the volume of fine, limp or flat hair in as little as four weeks. Created with ingredients that stimulate hair follicles – including caffeine, organic pea sprout extract and Chinese skullcap – it promotes blood flow to the scalp and encourages healthy hair growth.
Shop Grow Gorgeous Daily Growth Serum at Lookfantastic, £22.50
OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum
A weightless serum, this coconut-milk infused pre-styling serum shields each strand from further damage caused by mechanical, heat or chemical-related stress.
Shop OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Anti-Breakage Serum at Boots, £8.99
Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum
A hair serum designed to be used overnight, this lightweight Kérastase gem conditions dry hair as you sleep. The best bit? There’s no need to rinse it out in the morning – simply go about your business (but with better hair).
Shop Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum at Lookfantastic, £32.40
Christophe Robin Serum Régénérant
Prickly pear is renowned for helping stressed hair and skin repair itself (the seeds inside a prickly pear contain fatty acids and vitamin E) and this serum does just that, as well as protecting against heat. Winner.
Main image: Stylist