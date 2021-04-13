From gas-cannister models you may have used during secondary school to your first pair of ceramic-plated Ghds, hair straighteners are almost a rite of passage in many of our beauty journeys. And, as we move away from poker-straight finishes that left our ends sizzled and charred, the technology behind straighteners has come a long way over the years.

Now, we have every type of straightener imaginable, from cordless innovations that let you achieve a sleek finish anywhere to steam-powered models that minimise heat damage.