These clever innovations have been created to leave hair sleek and shiny with minimal damage.
From gas-cannister models you may have used during secondary school to your first pair of ceramic-plated Ghds, hair straighteners are almost a rite of passage in many of our beauty journeys. And, as we move away from poker-straight finishes that left our ends sizzled and charred, the technology behind straighteners has come a long way over the years.
Now, we have every type of straightener imaginable, from cordless innovations that let you achieve a sleek finish anywhere to steam-powered models that minimise heat damage.
Many are also built with ceramic-coated plates for a sleek finish and heat sensors to avoid excessive damage. Though, you should still prep your hair with a heat protectant before use.
And while their main selling point is shiny, smooth and straight hair, all of these tools can also be used to achieve effortless waves and bouncy curls.
Here, we round up the best hair straighteners for every need and hair type.
Best straighteners for all hair types
Best investment straightener for all hair types: Dyson Corrale
Dyson’s clever Corrale is the only straightener that has flexing copper plates. These plates flex and shape to gather hair together every time you sweep the straightener through your hair, meaning more control and less heat damage in the long run.
Best straightener for thick and afro hair: Ghd Max Styler Straightener
Ghd’s latest innovation comes with wide plates that are ideal for long, thick, curly and afro hair. It heats up to 185°C and the ceramic plates leave hair with a shiny finish, thanks to its gloss coating.
Best affordable straighteners: Remington Ceramic 230 Straightener S3500
These Remington straighteners heat up in an impressive 15 seconds, glide through hair with no snagging and have ceramic plates to leave hair smooth and silky.
Best straightener for hair health: Cloud Nine The Touch Iron
Cloud Nine’s The Touch Iron has floating ceramic plates that minimise the amount of drag and friction you put on your hair, meaning less split ends and breakage.
Best cordless straighteners: BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straighteners
Ever straightened your hair and found yourself restricted or unable to reach a mirror, thanks to the short cord? Babyliss’ breakthrough 9000 Cordless Straightener solves that. It delivers impressive heat and three-hours worth of charge provides 30-minute use.
Best straightener for minimal heat damage: L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod Steam Straightening Tool 3.0
Similar to the straighteners you may have used in secondary school, L’Oreal’s Steampod has an integrated water tank but its technology has come a long way. It uses steam technology to straighten your hair, minimising the risk of heat damage without compromising on a smooth, sleek finish.
Best professional straighteners: Hershesons Titanium Ionic Professional Straighteners
Hair pros Hershesons have created their own straightener. Run it through your lengths for a smooth, shiny finish, as well as the salon’s popular Blow Dry Bar style, an effortless flat wave.
Best straightener for short hair: Ghd Mini Styler
It’s no surprise the straightener masterminds Ghd made it onto the list twice. These mini straighteners still pack a heated punch and are specifically designers for shorter hair, fringers and tight curls.
