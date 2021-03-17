Over the past year, you’ve likely turned your bathroom into a makeshift hair salon at some point. From dabbling in box dyes to attempting an at-home haircut, some attempts may have been more successful than others and some may have quickly realised a few things are better left to the professionals.

So, it came as a big relief when hair salons were finally given a tentative reopening date for 12 April. With less than four weeks to go before hair appointments (hopefully) start again, it makes sense to hold off doing anything drastic yourself.