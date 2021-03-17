While the countdown to our first hair appointment is well and truly on, our hair still needs some TLC in the interim. Here, we round up the best at-home treatments.
Over the past year, you’ve likely turned your bathroom into a makeshift hair salon at some point. From dabbling in box dyes to attempting an at-home haircut, some attempts may have been more successful than others and some may have quickly realised a few things are better left to the professionals.
So, it came as a big relief when hair salons were finally given a tentative reopening date for 12 April. With less than four weeks to go before hair appointments (hopefully) start again, it makes sense to hold off doing anything drastic yourself.
Instead, your time will be better spent making sure you’re nourishing your hair with at-home treatments to keep it going until your first post-lockdown appointment.
Here, we round up the best at-home treatments for every hair type, texture and concern that will leave your hair hydrated, repaired and strengthened.
For damaged hair
Olaplex No 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment
Olaplex is known for its clever formulas that strengthen, rebuild and boost hair – and this one contains the highest possible dose of the brand’s technology across its products. It’s a bond-building treatment that moisturises and conditions hair to leave it smoother and healthier.
Shop Olaplex No 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment at lookfantastic, £26
Virtue Healing Oil
Formulated with the same strain of keratin protein that’s found in human hair, this lightweight oil binds to areas of damage along the hair shaft and fills them in. It also contains Kalahari melon seed oil to protect hair against environmental aggressors and yuzu extract to leave it shinier.
For coloured hair
Bleach London Reincarnation Mask
Colouring can leave hair dry, brittle and prone to breakage, so it’s important to give it extra nourishment. This cult hair mask delivers deep hydration while micro wheat proteins reduce to risk of your colour fading.
Shop Bleach London Reincarnation Mask at lookfantastic, £7.50
Living Proof Whipped Glaze
Now that hair salons open in less than a month, you’re better off putting down the box dye and waiting for an appointment. But if your colour is fading, try this clever mousse. Available in two colourways, it deposits dye particles along the hair to enhance and even out the tones in your hair.
For curly hair
Dizziak Deep Conditioner
A cult hair product amongst beauty editors and experts, this conditioner contains quinoa protein which works to repair hairs’ barrier, deliver hydration and give it shine. Additionally, babassu oil gives hair elasticity to help prevent breakage and restores bounce to your curls.
As I Am So Much Moisture Hydrating Lotion
Specifically formulated for curly and coiled hair types, this hair lotion contains aloe vera, lavender flower extract and royal jelly (a natural substance collection from queen honey bees). Massage it into your hair for deep hydration and to give your curl pattern definition. It can be re-applied throughout the day whenever your hair needs a boost.
Shop As I Am So Much Moisture Hydrating Lotion at lookfantastic, £10.75
For dry hair
Kiya Cosmetics Simply Nourishing Deep Conditioner
Packed full of nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera and avocado oil, this mask gives hair long-lasting hydration. Plus, it contains calcium-rich slippery elm, which strengthens hair and encourages growth.
Shop Kiya Cosmetics Simply Nourishing Deep Conditioner at Kiya Cosmetics, £15.99
Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana Mask Treatment
This vegan hair treatment can be used in one of three ways: as a conditioner, a hair mask or a leave-in conditioner. The silicone-free formula coats hair in hydration to minimise breakage and leave it smoother.
Shop Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana Mask Treatment at lookfantastic, £6.99
For afro hair
Imbue Curl Empowering Crème Gel
Best suited for 3A to 4C curl types, this gel is developed with jojoba oil for hydration, almond oil to soothe your hair, cupuaçu to minimise breakage and coconut oil to long-lasting moisture.
Shop Imbue Curl Empowering Crème Gel at lookfantastic, £6.99
Equi Botanics Marula Oil Leave-In Conditioner
You may have heard of marula oil in skincare but it’s hugely beneficial for your hair, too. Equi Botanics uses South African marula oil and blends it with Moroccan argan and organic jojoba oils in this dreamy formula. It also contains slippery elm to smooth out tangles and aloe vera to soothe and protect your scalp.
Shop Equi Botanics Marula Oil Leave-In Conditioner at Equi Botanics, £30
For fine, flat hair
The Inkey List Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment
If your hair tends to fall flat, give this treatment a go. It contains a series of peptides that not only makes hair appear fuller but actually thickens hair fibres for more body.
Shop The Inkey List Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment at Cult Beauty, £9.99
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Therapies Egyptian Jasmine & Mandarin
You’ll have no doubt heard of Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer – and for good reason. The deeply nourishing formula gives hair elasticity, making it stronger, softer and hydrated. Plus, this year, the brand has released a new, dreamy scent: Egyptian Jasmine & Mandarin.
Shop Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Therapies Egyptian Jasmine & Mandarin at lookfantastic, £36
For relaxed hair
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil
This lightweight and silicone-free oil seals every hair strand to prevent the risk of split ends and to promote shine. It also contains ceramides, macadamia nut derivatives and rose flower oil to boost shine and protect it against heat or environmental damage.
Shop Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil at Cult Beauty, £28
It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
Cult US hair brand It’s a 10 has finally arrived in the UK and with it, comes this popular leave-in product. The brand’s formulas deliver 10 benefits (hence the name) and with this particular formula, that includes shine, strength and silkiness, as well as protection against breakage and split ends.
Shop It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product at It’s a 10 Haircare, £17.50
For tangle-prone hair
Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque
Tangles and knots can lead to breakage and so, it’s important to treat them with care. This Coco & Eve mask is packed with raw virgin coconut from Bali, which penetrates hair follicles to moisturise and detangle. It also comes with a gentle detangling brush to help evenly distribute the mask through the lengths of your hair.
Shop Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque at Cult Beauty, £32.90
Amika The Wizard Detangling Primer
If your hair is difficult to brush, a detangling spray can help. Spritz this Amika spray through damp hair and gentle brush through, working from the bottom of your hair. It also protects hair against thermal and environmental damage.
