The best at-home treatments for every hair type, texture and concern

Posted by for Hair

While the countdown to our first hair appointment is well and truly on, our hair still needs some TLC in the interim. Here, we round up the best at-home treatments.

Over the past year, you’ve likely turned your bathroom into a makeshift hair salon at some point. From dabbling in box dyes to attempting an at-home haircut, some attempts may have been more successful than others and some may have quickly realised a few things are better left to the professionals.

So, it came as a big relief when hair salons were finally given a tentative reopening date for 12 April. With less than four weeks to go before hair appointments (hopefully) start again, it makes sense to hold off doing anything drastic yourself.

Instead, your time will be better spent making sure you’re nourishing your hair with at-home treatments to keep it going until your first post-lockdown appointment.

Here, we round up the best at-home treatments for every hair type, texture and concern that will leave your hair hydrated, repaired and strengthened.

You may also like

How to cut your own hair at home: the ultimate guide for all hair lengths

For damaged hair

You may also like

Everything you need to know about keratin hair treatments

For coloured hair

You may also like

This is how to repair hair that’s damaged by colouring and bleach

For curly hair

  • As I Am So Much Moisture Hydrating Lotion

    As I Am So Much Moisture Hydrating Lotion
    Best hair treatments for curly hair: As I Am So Much Moisture Hydrating Lotion

    Specifically formulated for curly and coiled hair types, this hair lotion contains aloe vera, lavender flower extract and royal jelly (a natural substance collection from queen honey bees). Massage it into your hair for deep hydration and to give your curl pattern definition. It can be re-applied throughout the day whenever your hair needs a boost.

    Shop As I Am So Much Moisture Hydrating Lotion at lookfantastic, £10.75

    buy now

You may also like

Best products for curly hair: 9 women share the products they can’t live without

For dry hair

You may also like

How to keep your hair hydrated and prevent breakage

For afro hair

You may also like

Best ingredients to nourish and hydrate afro-textured hair, according to the experts

For fine, flat hair

You may also like

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer review: “This pre-shampoo mask continually gives me my best hair ever”

For relaxed hair

You may also like

Got a head full of pesky split ends? Here’s what you need to do

For tangle-prone hair

You may also like

9 of the best detangling sprays to painlessly smooth knots and tangles

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article