Struggling to think of a good gift idea for someone on your list? We’re telling you, everybody will thank you for a luxe haircare gift set.
Hear us out: opening up a fresh bottle of shampoo on Christmas Day is like the beauty equivalent of receiving a new pair of socks. It might sound
That’s why we are major advocates of the haircare gift set. It’s functional but indulgent. It’ll provide an always welcome restock of their bathroom cabinet and – should you select a good one – it’ll help elevate a fairly standard hair routine to more salon-worthy heights.
Sold? Thought so. Below, we’ve rounded up the best haircare gift sets available to buy (or request) this year, from the ultra luxe, high-tech formulas to the indulgent, scalp-nourishing ones.
The best haircare gifts sets for Christmas 2021
Larry King Haircare The Volume Edit
Take a look at all the incredible celebrity hair selfies you have saved in your Instagram archive folder. It’s more than likely that Larry King is the hands behind many of them. This set contains his much-loved Social Life For Your Hair styling cream in two sizes (one for the bathroom, one for your handbag) and a bottle of the pine-fresh Volumising Hair Mist.
Shop Larry King Haircare The Volume Edit at Cult Beauty, £49
Dizziak The Hydration Collection
You’ll struggle to find a beauty editor or hair expert that isn’t wildly in love with Dizziak’s deeply hydrating formulas. Teaming the OG Deep Conditioner with the non-stripping Hydrating Wash and the brand new Body Conditioner, this gift set is bound to be a surefire hit, no matter the recipient.
The Afro Hair and Skin Co Minis Discovery Set
The Afro Hair and Skin Co’s formulas are rich, nourishing and decadent, just the ticket for dry or afro-textured hair types. This set contains a gentle, non-stripping shampoo bar, an omega-packed hair oil and a hair butter that can be used to hydrate or style. Plus, there are a few of the brand’s top skincare formulas throw in, too.
Shop The Afro Hair and Skin Co Minis Discovery Set at The Afro Hair and Skin Co, £32
Olaplex Intense Single Use Repair Kit
Call it the TikTok effect – everybody wants Olaplex in their lives right now. This handy set contains all you need for one treatment: the No.0 bond-building treatment and the No.3 Hair Perfector for extra strength.
Shop Olaplex Intense Single Use Repair Kit at Cult Beauty, £15
Fable & Mane Holiroots Discovery Set
It was Fable & Mane that got our beauty director hooked on scalp oiling, but the brand’s signature nourishing blend is also available as a shampoo, conditioner and hair mask, each found in miniature form within this set.
Shop Fable & Mane Holiroots Discovery Set at Cult Beauty, £20
Equi Botanics Nourish and Revive Deluxe Set
With a moisturising hair cleanser, deep conditioner and shine-inducing hair elixir, this set is great for anyone with dry or porous hair.
Shop Equi Botanics Nourish and Revive Deluxe Set at Equi Botanic, £109
Redken All Soft Gift Set
Dry, brittle hair can seek solace in Redken’s All Soft range which is specifically designed to leave hair feeling much more supple than it starts out. This set contains the signature shampoo and conditioner as well as One United, a multipurpose treatment spray that protects from heat as well as detangling and moisturising.
Cloud Nine The Evergreen Wide Iron and Curling Wand Styling Set
Hair tools seen better days? Add Cloud Nine’s set to your wish list. It features the brand’s signature wide iron, perfect for smooth and sleek styles, as well as the Curling Wand which makes big, bouncy curls or tousled waves a doddle.
Shop Cloud Nine The Evergreen Wide Iron and Curling Wand Styling Set at Cloud Nine, £258
Drunk Elephant Hair and Body Trunk
You might know Drunk Elephant for its skincare, but its haircare is pretty epic, too. This set contains a gloss-inducing shampoo, a creamy conditioner, a flake-banishing scalp scrub as well as a detangling spray formulated with marula oil. Better still, there’s also a ton of body products inside – we’re particularly fond of the almond-scented deodorant.
Shop Drunk Elephant Hair and Body Trunk at Cult Beauty, £114
Ori Lifestyle Drip 2
As well as a delicate yet super-absorbent hair towel, Ori Lifestyle’s kit contains the brand’s much-loved Khalila and Olive oils to use as hot oil treatments or strand sealants.
Virtue Recovery Discovery Set
Virtue is known for its industry-leading keratin technology, formulating products with a special protein called Alpha Keratin 60ku. Once applied, the hair treats this keratin as though it were its own, using it to rebuild areas of breakage or weakened strands. This set contains mini versions of the brand’s shampoo, conditioner and hair mask, perfect for all of 2022’s travel plans.
ghd Unplugged and Flight Christmas Gift Set
Cordless styling tools have come a long way since their gas-powered ancestors. Case in point: ghd’s Unplugged Cordless Styler, the hair straightener with a battery life of 20 minutes (just enough to freshen up your look) and a max temperature of 185℃. Here, it comes alongside the brand’s foldable travel hairdyer, a hairbrush and styling spray.
Shop ghd Unplugged and Flight Christmas Gift Set at Cult Beauty, £358
Big Hair + Beauty Moisture Me Bundle
Big Hair + Beauty’s Moisture Me Bundle contains a mask, leave-in moisturiser and whipped-up hair butter, each perfect for Afro and curly hair types.
Shop Big Hair + Beauty Moisture Me Bundle at Big Hair + Beauty, £52
Slip Nightlife Scrunchie Bauble
Know someone who struggles to keep track of their hair bands? Restock their supply with Slip’s cute silk scrunchie-filled bauble.
Living Proof Born to be Curly Kit
Formulated specifically for curly hair, Living Proof’s curl range contains ingredients that will add in lost moisture but also lost strength, helping to scaffold the natural curl pattern. This kit contains the shampoo, conditioner and curl-defining cream from the range.
Flora & Curl LOC Set
It really needn’t be so difficult to ply hair with moisture while wearing a protective style. This set by Flora & Curl contains a hydrating mist, leave-in detangler and a hair oil to treat hair to some TLC.
IGK Hair So Fresh So Clean Kit
Treat the hairstyling obsessive in your life to IGK’s deep cleaning trio. The shampoo and conditioner will rinse away product build up, while the lightweight dry shampoo will mop up unwanted oil between washes, without leaving hair a powdery mess.
Pureology Hydrate Sheer and Colour Fanatic Set
Coloured hair is particularly prone to moisture loss, but that’s nothing that can’t be remedied with Pureology’s kit. It contains a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner as well as Color Fanatic, a treatment spray that works as a heat protector and dry end booster.
Shop Pureology Hydrate Sheer and Colour Fanatic Set at Lookfantastic, £48.47
Bouclème Revive and Refresh Kit
Bring day two curls back to life with Boucleme’s Revive and Refresh Kit. Inside, there’s a deodorising and refreshing scalp spray, a smoothing curl cream and a defining gel, as well as a handy spray bottle so you can mix up your own curl-reviving concoctions.
Holy Curls The Styling Duo
With shea butter, baobab and coconut oil, this styling cream and hair gel duo will add bounce back to all curl types.
Aveda Shampure Nurturing Hair and Body Care Set
It’s the scent of Aveda’s Shampure collection that’s the real winner: it’s calming and herbaceous, much like the olfactory soundtrack to a fancy spa.
Shop Aveda Shampure Nurturing Hair and Body Care Set at Liberty London, £40
