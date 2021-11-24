Best haircare gift sets 2021

The best haircare gift sets, whatever their hair type, texture or concern

Posted by for Hair

Struggling to think of a good gift idea for someone on your list? We’re telling you, everybody will thank you for a luxe haircare gift set.

Hear us out: opening up a fresh bottle of shampoo on Christmas Day is like the beauty equivalent of receiving a new pair of socks. It might sound fairly boring, but actually, its practicality is its very charm. Particularly if said shampoo is decidedly fancier than the one you usually buy yourself. Or, of course, if it comes alongside a posh new hairbrush, nourishing hair mask or silk scrunchie, as is the case for some of the haircare kits you’re about to discover.

That’s why we are major advocates of the haircare gift set. It’s functional but indulgent. It’ll provide an always welcome restock of their bathroom cabinet and – should you select a good one – it’ll help elevate a fairly standard hair routine to more salon-worthy heights.

Sold? Thought so. Below, we’ve rounded up the best haircare gift sets available to buy (or request) this year, from the ultra luxe, high-tech formulas to the indulgent, scalp-nourishing ones. 

The best haircare gifts sets for Christmas 2021

  • Larry King Haircare The Volume Edit

    Larry King Haircare The Volume Edit

    Take a look at all the incredible celebrity hair selfies you have saved in your Instagram archive folder. It’s more than likely that Larry King is the hands behind many of them. This set contains his much-loved Social Life For Your Hair styling cream in two sizes (one for the bathroom, one for your handbag) and a bottle of the pine-fresh Volumising Hair Mist.

    Shop Larry King Haircare The Volume Edit at Cult Beauty, £49

  • Dizziak The Hydration Collection

    Dizziak The Hydration Collection

    You’ll struggle to find a beauty editor or hair expert that isn’t wildly in love with Dizziak’s deeply hydrating formulas. Teaming the OG Deep Conditioner with the non-stripping Hydrating Wash and the brand new Body Conditioner, this gift set is bound to be a surefire hit, no matter the recipient.

    Shop Dizziak The Hydration Collection at Dizziak, £60

  • The Afro Hair and Skin Co Minis Discovery Set

    The Afro Hair and Skin Co Minis Discovery Set

    The Afro Hair and Skin Co’s formulas are rich, nourishing and decadent, just the ticket for dry or afro-textured hair types. This set contains a gentle, non-stripping shampoo bar, an omega-packed hair oil and a hair butter that can be used to hydrate or style. Plus, there are a few of the brand’s top skincare formulas throw in, too.

    Shop The Afro Hair and Skin Co Minis Discovery Set at The Afro Hair and Skin Co, £32

  • Drunk Elephant Hair and Body Trunk

    Drunk Elephant Hair and Body Trunk

    You might know Drunk Elephant for its skincare, but its haircare is pretty epic, too. This set contains a gloss-inducing shampoo, a creamy conditioner, a flake-banishing scalp scrub as well as a detangling spray formulated with marula oil. Better still, there’s also a ton of body products inside – we’re particularly fond of the almond-scented deodorant.

    Shop Drunk Elephant Hair and Body Trunk at Cult Beauty, £114

  • Ori Lifestyle Drip 2

    Ori Lifestyle Drip 2

    As well as a delicate yet super-absorbent hair towel, Ori Lifestyle’s kit contains the brand’s much-loved Khalila and Olive oils to use as hot oil treatments or strand sealants.

    Shop Ori Lifestyle Drip 2 at Ori Lifestyle, £54

  • Virtue Recovery Discovery Set

    Virtue Recovery Discovery Set

    Virtue is known for its industry-leading keratin technology, formulating products with a special protein called Alpha Keratin 60ku. Once applied, the hair treats this keratin as though it were its own, using it to rebuild areas of breakage or weakened strands. This set contains mini versions of the brand’s shampoo, conditioner and hair mask, perfect for all of 2022’s travel plans.

    Shop Virtue Recovery Discovery Set at Cult Beauty, £34

  • ghd Unplugged and Flight Christmas Gift Set

    ghd Unplugged and Flight Christmas Gift Set

    Cordless styling tools have come a long way since their gas-powered ancestors. Case in point: ghd’s Unplugged Cordless Styler, the hair straightener with a battery life of 20 minutes (just enough to freshen up your look) and a max temperature of 185℃. Here, it comes alongside the brand’s foldable travel hairdyer, a hairbrush and styling spray.

    Shop ghd Unplugged and Flight Christmas Gift Set at Cult Beauty, £358

  • Big Hair + Beauty Moisture Me Bundle

    Big Hair + Beauty Moisture Me Bundle

    Big Hair + Beauty’s Moisture Me Bundle contains a mask, leave-in moisturiser and whipped-up hair butter, each perfect for Afro and curly hair types.

    Shop Big Hair + Beauty Moisture Me Bundle at Big Hair + Beauty, £52

