Hear us out: opening up a fresh bottle of shampoo on Christmas Day is like the beauty equivalent of receiving a new pair of socks. It might sound fairly boring, but actually, its practicality is its very charm. Particularly if said shampoo is decidedly fancier than the one you usually buy yourself. Or, of course, if it comes alongside a posh new hairbrush , nourishing hair mask or silk scrunchie , as is the case for some of the haircare kits you’re about to discover.

That’s why we are major advocates of the haircare gift set. It’s functional but indulgent. It’ll provide an always welcome restock of their bathroom cabinet and – should you select a good one – it’ll help elevate a fairly standard hair routine to more salon-worthy heights.

Sold? Thought so. Below, we’ve rounded up the best haircare gift sets available to buy (or request) this year, from the ultra luxe, high-tech formulas to the indulgent, scalp-nourishing ones.