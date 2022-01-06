All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Chasing volume in 2022? Try a set of heated or non-heated rollers.
Of all the 90s hair trends coming back into fashion (thinking, of course, about brown nude lipstick and mom jeans), a fluffy, voluminous blow dry has to be one of the most exciting. An iconic style swapped for sleek Y2K straightness, there’s seldom been a hairdo I’m more excited to welcome back to the fore.
Splashed over Instagram and TikTok, fluffy hair is championed by celebrities and influencers alike, with many using rollers and heatless techniques to achieve it. If you’re one of them (or hoping to be), here are the seven best rollers we rate. A range of hot and vented (non-heated), there’s something for every type of blow dry, curl and wave.
T3 Voluminizing Hot Rollers Luxe
Effect soft bouncy waves and fluffy glossy volume with T3’s set of eight hot rollers. You’re able to choose between two heat settings and two sizes of roller, plus they automatically turn off after one hour.
BaByliss Boutique Hair Rollers
For extra versatility, this Babyliss set includes 12 large thermo-ceramic heated rollers, as well as 12 contoured clips to keep the rollers in place without marks or kinks.
BaByliss Pro 30 Piece Heated Ceramic Roller Set
One of the most extensive roller sets, there’s something for every style and nuance in the BaByliss Pro heated ceramic roller set. With six small, eight medium, eight large, and eight jumbo size rollers, the professional kit can be used to create a number of styles.
Shop BaByliss Pro 30 Piece Heated Ceramic Roller Set at Lookfantastic, £70
Superdrug Extra Large Thermo Rollers x 4
A smaller set of four non-heated rollers, Superdrug’s extra large rollers are perfect to create volume along the crown, parting and front of the hair or, if you wish, at the ends for bouncy flicks. Pop into dry hair and leave alone or blast with a hair dryer for extra staying power.
Jumbo Size Hair Roller Sets x 24
A solid option for an airy, voluminous 90s blow dry, this set of 24 rollers comes in two different sizes to be used together or apart.
Remington Pro Luxe Heated Hair Rollers H9100
Set curls in five minutes with Remington’s luxe heated roller set. Choose between the medium and large sizes to create fluffy lift and volume.
Shop Remington Pro Luxe Heated Hair Rollers H9100 at Argos, £49.99
Kitsch The Satin Pillow Roller
Soft singular rollers are best if you’re planning on sleeping with them in. Moldable and comfortable, unfurl perfect ringlets in the morning without the neck ache.
Main image: Stylist