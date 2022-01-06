Of all the 90s hair trends coming back into fashion (thinking, of course, about brown nude lipstick and mom jeans), a fluffy, voluminous blow dry has to be one of the most exciting. An iconic style swapped for sleek Y2K straightness, there’s seldom been a hairdo I’m more excited to welcome back to the fore.

Splashed over Instagram and TikTok, fluffy hair is championed by celebrities and influencers alike, with many using rollers and heatless techniques to achieve it. If you’re one of them (or hoping to be), here are the seven best rollers we rate. A range of hot and vented (non-heated), there’s something for every type of blow dry, curl and wave.