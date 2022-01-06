Best Rollers and Best Hot Rollers

The best heated rollers and salon rollers for a fluffy, bouncy 90s blow dry

Posted by for Hair

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Chasing volume in 2022? Try a set of heated or non-heated rollers. 

Of all the 90s hair trends coming back into fashion (thinking, of course, about brown nude lipstick and mom jeans), a fluffy, voluminous blow dry has to be one of the most exciting. An iconic style swapped for sleek Y2K straightness, there’s seldom been a hairdo I’m more excited to welcome back to the fore. 

Splashed over Instagram and TikTok, fluffy hair is championed by celebrities and influencers alike, with many using rollers and heatless techniques to achieve it. If you’re one of them (or hoping to be), here are the seven best rollers we rate. A range of hot and vented (non-heated), there’s something for every type of blow dry, curl and wave. 

Main image: Stylist

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article