Fancy curling your hair without the heat damage? Try a heatless curler – it’s the hack TikTok swears by.
If you’re new around here, allow me to let you in on a secret – we love a hack. The clever methods have helped us perfect the fluffy eyebrow technique, draw a sleek cat-eye, and know what the hell to do with those leftover Gü pudding pots. So, when we spied a hair hack to create gorgeous, smooth curls minus the heat, it’s safe to say we were intrigued.
A method of wrapping the hair around the soft (they’re usually silk or satin) rod and using scrunchies and clips to fix in place, heatless curlers are lauded for minimising damage and stress to the hair shaft and being fairly low-maintenance.
Now, let me caveat that curling hair is not a new phenomenon; Black and brown women have been using rod rollers for aeons to effect undulating waves, ringlets and curls. However, the virality the method has gained on social media, specifically TikTok, is new. Thousands of users have shared the way they use heatless curlers – popping them in before bed or going about the day with one secured in the hair. Here are the seven heatless curlers we rate for defined curls and rippling waves.
Silk Heatless Curler Set by The Big Silk
“You can’t move for heatless curling hacks on TikTok right now, but rather than repurposing your dressing gown belt and leaving yourself chilly, invest in this silk curl kit instead,” advises Shannon Peter, Stylist’s beauty director.
“The smooth fibres of the high-quality silk won’t ruffle the hair cuticles, ensuring that the curls you wake up with will be softer than ever.”
Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon Kit Pink
The heatless curler that gained huge fame and virality via TikTok, the Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon inspired thousands of users to share their hair transformations using the 100% silk product.
In the kit comes the curling ribbon, a hair clip, and two scrunchies. Plus, of course, an instructional card to make sure you get it right every time.
Easilocks Satin Heatless Curler Kit
Satin, rather than silk, this soft curler comes with scrunchies and a clip to keep your curls secure while you sleep/work/go about your business.
Pura Silk Heatless Curler Set
For a slightly larger curl, try the Pura Silk heatless set. You’ll be left with looser, hydrated waves, thanks to the hyaluronic acid and argan oil-infused material.
Silk Hair Curlers and Scrunchies by This Is Silk
Add bounce to and smooth the hair using one of This Is Silk’s printed heatless curlers. Peach and noir are chic choices, but we quite like the animal print option. Instant fun.
Mark Hill Heatless Curls Set
This satin foam heatless curler comes with two satin scrunchies and two pink claw hair clips, as well as a microfibre hair towel and black zip pouch for easy transportation.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set Bundle
Prevent frizz and minimise breakage with a heatless curler that can be worn either day or night and looks chic on the bathroom shelf, too.
