If you’re new around here, allow me to let you in on a secret – we love a hack. The clever methods have helped us perfect the fluffy eyebrow technique, draw a sleek cat-eye, and know what the hell to do with those leftover Gü pudding pots. So, when we spied a hair hack to create gorgeous, smooth curls minus the heat, it’s safe to say we were intrigued.

A method of wrapping the hair around the soft (they’re usually silk or satin) rod and using scrunchies and clips to fix in place, heatless curlers are lauded for minimising damage and stress to the hair shaft and being fairly low-maintenance.