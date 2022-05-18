All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A time-saving, easier-to-use option for brilliant blow-drys at home.
If you’ve spent even five minutes on TikTok, chances are you’ll have come across videos featuring one of two things – fluffy blow-dried hair or the tools to get fluffy blow-dried hair. A huge hair trend, the 90s salon blow-dry has become a popular aesthetic for a wide variety of hair lengths and textures. And the tools that help achieve said aesthetic have become wildly popular, too.
The hot brush – a tool designed to blend the best parts of a hairdryer with an easy-to-use brush shape – is the simple answer to a salon blow-dry at home. Instead of wielding a hairbrush and hairdryer at the same time, the two are combined for easier use and control as you work around your whole head.
If you’re considering purchasing one of these time-saving hot brushes, let us help you pick the right one for you. Here are the nine hot brushes we rate for speedy blow-drying and salon-worthy volume.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
A truly TikTok-viral product, the Revlon One-Step has become a go-to for speedy blow-drys on a number of hair lengths and textures. With two speeds and two temperature settings, the large styler also has a cool-shot mode to help set your hairstyle.
Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro
With over 3,300 five-star reviews, the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro is praised for how silky and smooth it leaves the hair. Developed specifically for professionals, it has more power than other models (1,200 watts), as well as 360º airflow vents for faster drying.
Amika Hair Round Blow Dryer Brush
A mix of long and short nylon ball-tip bristles helps to detangle and add shine to the hair as it dries, leaving you with easy volume and a high-gloss finish.
Revamp Proglos Perfect Blow Dry
A hot brush that’s infused with oils to add shine to the hair as you use it? Yes, sounds like something we definitely want. This lightweight, four-in-one tool dries, detangles, smooths and styles the hair on three adjustable heat and speed settings.
The Drybar Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush
Drybar knows about blow-drys – it’s all they do. So, when they came out with their own blow-drying brush, it was like being able to take Drybar’s professional salon blow-dry home with you. Suitable for all hair types, ionic technology helps reduce frizz and increase shine.
Shop The Drybar Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush at Harrods, £125
T3 AireBrush Duo Blow Dry Brush
With two heads for versatile styling, the T3 AireBrush is one to consider if you’re looking for straight and bouncy blow-dry finishes. It comes with a 3-inch paddle brush, as well as a 2.5 inch round brush – both of which have patented SmoothGrip bristles help with styling and detangling.
BaByliss Big Hair
Another cult product, the Babyliss Big Hair has a dual rotating brush head to add extra volume as it dries. With soft bristles (many others have sturdier nylon pins), it creates airy, fluffy blow-drys reminiscent of the 90s.
Dyson Airwrap
One of the most popular hot brushes available today, the Airwrap is renowned for easy, voluminous styling. However, a word of caution – at just under £450 it’s an expensive purchase. Do some research (TikTok can give good visual references) on whether it’ll work for your hair type and for how to get the most out of the brilliant tool.
John Lewis & Partners Volume Air Hair Styler
A great choice for short to medium hair, this smaller-barrelled hot brush has two heat settings, as well as a cooling flow to help set your hair for longer.
