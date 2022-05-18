If you’ve spent even five minutes on TikTok , chances are you’ll have come across videos featuring one of two things – fluffy blow-dried hair or the tools to get fluffy blow-dried hair. A huge hair trend , the 90s salon blow-dry has become a popular aesthetic for a wide variety of hair lengths and textures. And the tools that help achieve said aesthetic have become wildly popular, too.

The hot brush – a tool designed to blend the best parts of a hairdryer with an easy-to-use brush shape – is the simple answer to a salon blow-dry at home. Instead of wielding a hairbrush and hairdryer at the same time, the two are combined for easier use and control as you work around your whole head.

If you’re considering purchasing one of these time-saving hot brushes, let us help you pick the right one for you. Here are the nine hot brushes we rate for speedy blow-drying and salon-worthy volume.